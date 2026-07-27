You are here

  • Home
  • South Korea court gives ex-President Yoon suspended jail term for violating election law

South Korea court gives ex-President Yoon suspended jail term for violating election law

South Korea court gives ex-President Yoon suspended jail term for violating election law
The ‌sentence, if ‌upheld through appeals, could force former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s People Power ‌Party to return 39.7 billion won ⁠in election expenses. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/89mma

Updated 27 July 2026 09:29
Reuters
Follow

South Korea court gives ex-President Yoon suspended jail term for violating election law

South Korea court gives ex-President Yoon suspended jail term for violating election law
  • Yoon guilty of violating the election law by making false ⁠statements during ‌his ‌2022 presidential campaign
Updated 27 July 2026 09:29
Reuters
Follow

SEOUL: A South Korean court on Monday sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to 18 months ‌in ‌prison, suspended for ‌three ⁠years, after finding him ⁠guilty of violating the election law by making false ⁠statements during ‌his ‌2022 presidential campaign.
The ‌sentence, if ‌upheld through appeals, could force Yoon’s People Power ‌Party to return 39.7 billion won ($27.1 ⁠million) ⁠in election expenses reimbursed by the National Election Commission following his presidential election victory.

Topics: South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol

Related

Former South Korea leader Yoon Suk Yeol gets life in prison for insurrection
World

Former South Korea leader Yoon Suk Yeol gets life in prison for insurrection

South Korea’s former president Yoon Suk Yeol denies insurrection at criminal trial
World

South Korea’s former president Yoon Suk Yeol denies insurrection at criminal trial

Latest updates

South Korea court gives ex-President Yoon suspended jail term for violating election law

South Korea court gives ex-President Yoon suspended jail term for violating election law

Shooting at a Seattle food festival leaves 2 dead and wounds 5, fire official says

Shooting at a Seattle food festival leaves 2 dead and wounds 5, fire official says

Traffic to start flowing Monday across new bridge between Canada and US

Traffic to start flowing Monday across new bridge between Canada and US

France, Spain battle ‘monster’ wildfires with more heat on the way

France, Spain battle ‘monster’ wildfires with more heat on the way

Artists embrace creative imperfection at Dubai exhibition ‘Khali Balak Men RISO’

Artists embrace creative imperfection at Dubai exhibition ‘Khali Balak Men RISO’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.