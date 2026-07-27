South Korea court gives ex-President Yoon suspended jail term for violating election law

SEOUL: A South Korean court on Monday sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to 18 months ‌in ‌prison, suspended for ‌three ⁠years, after finding him ⁠guilty of violating the election law by making false ⁠statements during ‌his ‌2022 presidential campaign.

The ‌sentence, if ‌upheld through appeals, could force Yoon’s People Power ‌Party to return 39.7 billion won ($27.1 ⁠million) ⁠in election expenses reimbursed by the National Election Commission following his presidential election victory.