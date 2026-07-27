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Saudi health minister, Uzbek deputy PM discuss expanding healthcare and investment ties

Saudi health minister, Uzbek deputy PM discuss expanding healthcare and investment ties
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Saudi Minister of Health Fahad AlJalajel meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev in Tashkent. (Supplied)
Saudi health minister, Uzbek deputy PM discuss expanding healthcare and investment ties
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Saudi Minister of Health Fahad AlJalajel meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev in Tashkent. (Supplied)
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Updated 27 July 2026 15:13
Arab News
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Saudi health minister, Uzbek deputy PM discuss expanding healthcare and investment ties

Saudi health minister, Uzbek deputy PM discuss expanding healthcare and investment ties
  • Officials reviewed the growing relationship between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan and explored opportunities for cooperation in key areas
Updated 27 July 2026 15:13
Arab News
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RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Health Fahad AlJalajel met Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev in Tashkent on Monday to discuss expanding cooperation in healthcare and investment.

The meeting, held at the start of AlJalajel’s official visit to Uzbekistan, was attended by Uzbek Minister of Health Eldor Adilov and Deputy Minister of Health Ilhomjon Umarzakov.

Officials reviewed the growing relationship between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan and explored opportunities for cooperation in key areas, including healthcare system development, digital transformation, the medical and pharmaceutical industries, workforce development, and healthcare investment.

The discussions focused on advancing partnerships that support shared interests and contribute to sustainable development in both countries.

AlJalajel and Uzbek officials, joined by Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, were also briefed on the Fergana Hospital project, including its latest developments, operational plans, and key components.

The 10-story hospital will have a capacity of 800 beds and include integrated healthcare facilities and services.

Saudi-based Vision Invest is participating in the project as part of an international consortium, highlighting the growing role of Saudi private-sector companies in developing major healthcare projects in Uzbekistan.

The meetings reflected the two countries’ commitment to expanding cooperation in healthcare and investment while supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and strengthening the Kingdom’s role in developing health systems and building sustainable international partnerships.

Topics: Uzbekistan

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