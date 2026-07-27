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Saudi forces intercept drones coming from Iraq: defense ministry

Saudi forces intercept drones coming from Iraq: defense ministry
Colonel Turki al-Maliki speaks during a press conference in the capital Riyadh on March 22, 2021. (AFP)
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Updated 27 July 2026 21:11
Arab News
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Saudi forces intercept drones coming from Iraq: defense ministry

Saudi forces intercept drones coming from Iraq: defense ministry
  • Later on Monday, Iraq said it will not allow its territory to be used to launch attacks against neighboring countries
Updated 27 July 2026 21:11
Arab News
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RIYADH: The Saudi air defenses have intercepted and destroyed a number of drones during the past hours that attempted to target petroleum facilities in the Eastern Region and Riyadh, the defense ministry said Monday.  

The ministry spokesman said the shot down drones were fired by Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

He added that Saudi Arabia has the right to defend itself and its capabilities, and reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place.

Later on Monday, Iraq said it will not allow its territory to be used to launch attacks against neighboring countries.

“The government is examining the available evidence and information and will take legal action against anyone proven to have been involved in such acts, in accordance with the findings of the investigation,” the media office of Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia War in Iran

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