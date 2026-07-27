Where We Are Going Today: ‘Saturn Bakery’ in Alkhobar

Sandwiched within the cluster of eateries occupying Alkhobar’s Qurtuba Square, Saturn Bakery offers a constellation of freshly-baked goods with a fun atmosphere.

The whiff of freshly-baked homemade pastries will greet you upon entering. And while the decor subtly hints at the planet the bakery is named after, it does so without appearing too kitschy.

The spot is ideal for breaking bread while sitting and pondering your time on Earth. It is well-lit with natural light from the windows and offers a welcoming area to study or work — or to take a break from either, or both.

There is additional seating up the stairs for more privacy and potentially more peace and quiet.

On a recent visit, we tried their SR39 ($10) grilled halloumi combo special: an open-faced sandwich with a slathering of basil pesto sauce, some crispy greens and juicy tomato slices with perfect grill markings on the cheese atop the toasted sourdough.

It is served with either hot tea or black coffee, but for SR3 one can upgrade the cup to a cappuccino or latte, which I promptly did.

The meal ends with a bite-sized pastel de nata pastry dessert, the traditional Portuguese egg custard tart. It was a good price point for a local lunch and you can check their website for updates to the menu specials.

The pastel de nata can be purchased separately for SR7, which I would recommend.

If you prefer to make your own sandwich, they sell a variety of sourdough loafs. I bought the classic sourdough for SR23 and it was machine-sliced upon my request.

Back home, I froze a few slices since I was traveling soon, and upon my return they tasted just as good heated as the fresh ones did.

Saturn Bakery also offers in-house baguettes, brioche and focaccia, as well as cookies and other sweets.

More details can be found on Instagram @saturn.bakery.sa.