You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli forces raid Palestinian refugee camp near Jerusalem

Israeli forces raid Palestinian refugee camp near Jerusalem

Israeli forces raid Palestinian refugee camp near Jerusalem
Israeli security forces patrol along a street during a military raid in the Qalandia refugee camp, south of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on August 5, 2026. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ddfp

Updated 05 August 2026 16:55
AFP
Follow

Israeli forces raid Palestinian refugee camp near Jerusalem

Israeli forces raid Palestinian refugee camp near Jerusalem
  • COGAT said the large-scale operation targeted “terrorist elements, terrorist infrastructure, and the possession and trafficking of weapons.”
Updated 05 August 2026 16:55
AFP
Follow

Qalandia refugee camp, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces on Wednesday raided a Palestinian refugee camp next to Jerusalem where tensions have been growing as residents fear eviction, the military and local leaders said.
AFP journalists saw about a dozen armored military jeeps going into the Qalandia camp, which Israeli soldiers did not allow press or residents to enter, in the occupied West Bank.
“Security forces are operating in the Qalandia camp area in order to thwart terror and apprehend wanted individuals,” a military official told AFP.
COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry body in charge of civilian matters in the Palestinian territories, said in an Arabic-language statement that the large-scale operation targeted “terrorist elements, terrorist infrastructure, and the possession and trafficking of weapons.”
“We will not allow the camp to become a center of terrorism or a safe haven for terrorists and criminals, just as we do not allow this in other camps throughout Judea and Samaria,” the statement added, using the biblical name for the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.
Mohammad Aslan, spokesman for the committee that runs the affairs of Qalandia camp, told AFP that the Israeli army had arrested at least 20 people and took up positions on the roofs of a number of houses inside the camp.
Footage shared by the Jerusalem Governorate, the Palestinian local authority for the region encompassing Qalandia camp, showed alleys inside the camp blocked off by rubble and boulders to impede movement, with furniture and other property strewn across the interior of one raided house.
In 2023, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government advanced plans for the construction of a 9,000-unit settlement on the grounds of Jerusalem’s former Atarot airport, adjacent to Qalandia.
Palestinian residents have since voiced fear that raids and home demolitions could be tied to a strategy of eviction ahead of settlement construction, without any official word from Israeli authorities.

Topics: Occupied West Bank Qalandia refugee camp Qalandia

Related

Emergency ministerial meeting in Amman discusses Israeli violations at Jerusalem holy sites
Middle East

Emergency ministerial meeting in Amman discusses Israeli violations at Jerusalem holy sites

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan speaks at the meeting on Jerusalem in Amman on Wednesday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia

‘Protecting Jerusalem is fundamental pillar of any just peace,’ Saudi FM says

Latest updates

Israeli forces raid Palestinian refugee camp near Jerusalem

Israeli forces raid Palestinian refugee camp near Jerusalem

Albania battles blazes, Hungary cuts power as Europe feels the heat

Albania battles blazes, Hungary cuts power as Europe feels the heat

Saudi startup Rush Rooms bets on trust to unlock Kingdom’s sharing economy

Saudi startup Rush Rooms bets on trust to unlock Kingdom’s sharing economy

Syria’s Deir Ezzor Airport receives first domestic flight in decade

Syria’s Deir Ezzor Airport receives first domestic flight in decade

Dammam water tanker inspection campaign detects 55 violations

Dammam water tanker inspection campaign detects 55 violations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.