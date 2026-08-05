Saudi port receives major wind turbine shipment for renewable energy projects

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu has received one of its largest shipments of wind energy equipment as the Kingdom accelerates the expansion of its renewable energy sector, it was announced on Wednesday.

The vessel Pacific Titan arrived at the Red Sea port carrying nine complete wind turbines, including 27 blades and other components, destined for the Setara and Shaqra wind energy projects, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The delivery was coordinated by the Ministry of Energy and relevant government agencies as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to increase the share of renewable energy in electricity generation.

Saudi Arabia aims for renewable energy sources and energy storage systems to account for about 50 percent of the Kingdom’s electricity generation mix by 2030, in line with rising demand.

The Setara and Shaqra projects form part of the National Renewable Energy Program, which is overseen by the Ministry of Energy through the Saudi Power Procurement Co., the Kingdom’s principal electricity buyer.

The company is responsible for preparing project studies, launching electricity generation schemes and signing power purchase and energy storage agreements with development consortia.

The shipment was among the largest ever handled through King Fahd Industrial Port’s operational and logistics system, highlighting the facility’s ability to accommodate oversized and specialized cargo, the SPA added.