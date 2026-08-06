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Landslides kill at least 4 in northern Philippines

Landslides kill at least 4 in northern Philippines
The archipelago nation’s main island Luzon has been battered by heavy rains over the past four days, and the potential for flooding and landslides is higher since the land is already saturated and soaked. (AFP file photo)
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Updated 06 August 2026 09:54
AFP
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Landslides kill at least 4 in northern Philippines

Landslides kill at least 4 in northern Philippines
  • The archipelago nation’s main island Luzon has been battered by heavy rains over the past four days
  • The potential for flooding and landslides is higher since the land is already saturated and soaked
Updated 06 August 2026 09:54
AFP
Follow

MANILA: Landslides in the Philippines killed four people, authorities said Thursday, as heavy rains driven by a tropical depression raked the country’s north and forced school closures.
The archipelago nation’s main island Luzon has been battered by heavy rains over the past four days.
Government offices and schools were ordered closed in the capital and across a swathe of northern provinces due to the rain.
In Benguet province, a six-hour drive north of Manila, a hillside gave way and collapsed on a small restaurant on Thursday, burying three employees who had been in the kitchen.
“One is alive. Two were dead on the spot,” Col. Dionisio Bonoy of the Benguet provincial police told reporters.
“At 10:00 a.m. (0200 GMT), the survivor was retrieved. That was our priority earlier. With the help of God, we hope he survives.”
The country’s national disaster agency separately confirmed two others had been killed in a landslide in neighboring Rizal province the day before.
Earlier Thursday, government meteorologist John Manalo said sustained winds were at about 55 kilometers (34 miles) per hour, as the depression, formerly Tropical Storm Kujira, moved toward the Philippine Sea.
“Severe winds can still affect most parts of the country,” he warned.
“Since our land is already saturated and soaked, the potential for flooding and landslides will be higher.”
The Philippines is the first major landmass facing the Pacific cyclone belt, and the archipelago is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, putting millions of people in disaster-prone areas in a state of constant poverty.
Scientists say human-driven climate change is making extreme weather more frequent, prolonged and intense.

Topics: Philippines

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