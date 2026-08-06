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North Korea fires unidentified projectile, South Korea’s military says

North Korea fires unidentified projectile, South Korea’s military says
A news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test in Seoul on April 19, 2026. North Korea has launched a series of tests ⁠this year, including short-range ‌ballistic ‌missiles, artillery rockets ‌and other tactical weapons. (AFP file photo)
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Updated 06 August 2026 11:34
Reuters
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North Korea fires unidentified projectile, South Korea’s military says

North Korea fires unidentified projectile, South Korea’s military says
  • Launch follows a series of tests ⁠this year, including short-range ‌ballistic ‌missiles, artillery rockets ‌and other tactical weapon
Updated 06 August 2026 11:34
Reuters
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SEOUL: North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Thursday toward the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula, ‌South Korea’s ‌military said.
Japan’s ‌government ⁠said Pyongyang had ⁠fired what could be a ballistic missile.
The launch follows a series of tests ⁠this year, including short-range ‌ballistic ‌missiles, artillery rockets ‌and other tactical weapons ‌designed to bolster the isolated state’s military capabilities.
The most recent ‌confirmed weapons test, in late ⁠June, involved ⁠an upgraded 240-mm multiple-launch rocket system, tactical ballistic missiles and a 155-mm self-propelled howitzer, North Korean state media KCNA said.

Topics: North Korea

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