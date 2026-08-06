North Korea fires unidentified projectile, South Korea’s military says

SEOUL: North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Thursday toward the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula, ‌South Korea’s ‌military said.

Japan’s ‌government ⁠said Pyongyang had ⁠fired what could be a ballistic missile.

The launch follows a series of tests ⁠this year, including short-range ‌ballistic ‌missiles, artillery rockets ‌and other tactical weapons ‌designed to bolster the isolated state’s military capabilities.

The most recent ‌confirmed weapons test, in late ⁠June, involved ⁠an upgraded 240-mm multiple-launch rocket system, tactical ballistic missiles and a 155-mm self-propelled howitzer, North Korean state media KCNA said.