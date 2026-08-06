Kuwait orders Iranian school shut: education ministry source

KUWAIT: Authorities in Kuwait ordered the closure of a local Iranian school, a source at the education ministry told AFP on Thursday, after the country came under repeated Iranian attack during the Middle East war.

The ministry source did not specify the reason for shutting the country’s only Iranian school, though similar measures were taken in the UAE at the start of the war against schools and a hospital that authorities deemed to be linked to the Iranian government.

Gulf states have borne the brunt of Tehran’s attacks during the conflict, with Kuwait and Bahrain hit especially hard in recent weeks after a truce between the US and Iran broke down.

Repeated strikes on power and desalination plants in Kuwait pushed authorities to ask residents to ration electricity last month.

“The Minister of Education issued a decision to revoke the educational license of the private Iranian school and close it down,” said the text of the decision, which was seen by AFP.

New admissions were suspended for the coming academic year, with the ministry urging parents to transfer their children to other schools, the decision read.

In March, the UAE ordered the closure of an Iranian state-linked hospital in Dubai, and at least four Iranian schools were also shut, according to employees and members of the Iranian community.

A UAE official had told AFP at the time that “certain institutions directly linked to the Iranian regime and IRGC will be closed under targeted measures” after being found to violate UAE laws.