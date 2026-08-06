You are here

  • Home
  • Plane near drone found at German airport was carrying ammunition, media reports say
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Plane near drone found at German airport was carrying ammunition, media reports say

Plane near drone found at German airport was carrying ammunition, media reports say
Forensic technicians of the police (R) prepare the deployment of a bomb disposal robot near a Ukrainian aircraft at the German airport Leipzig-Halle in Schkeuditz, eastern Germany, after an explosives-laden drone was found near a Ukrainian cargo plane. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j5m4j

Updated 06 August 2026 15:28
Reuters
Follow

Plane near drone found at German airport was carrying ammunition, media reports say

Plane near drone found at German airport was carrying ammunition, media reports say
  • Forensic experts found that the explosives attached to the drone were of a high military grade
  • Those findings potentially raise the stakes in ‌a ⁠widening counterterrorism investigation of the ⁠incident
Updated 06 August 2026 15:28
Reuters
Follow

FRANKFURT: A Ukrainian cargo aircraft parked near an explosive-laden drone found at Germany’s Leipzig/Halle airport on Tuesday night was carrying a payload of military ammunition, a group of news outlets including Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Thursday.
Forensic experts found that the explosives attached to the drone were of a high military grade, said the joint report, which was also carried by broadcasters NDR and WDR and cited ‌a confidential police ‌report.
Those findings potentially raise the stakes in ‌a ⁠widening counterterrorism investigation of the ⁠incident at an airport serving as a major cargo and military logistics hub that the German government has designated as critical infrastructure.
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said late on Wednesday that the drone incident constituted a hybrid attack and an elevated level of danger.
Police in the state of Saxony, where Leipzig/Halle is located, did not immediately respond to ⁠a request for comment on the media reports of ‌the Ukrainian aircraft’s military payload. German ‌authorities, meanwhile, said on Thursday they were continuing the search for debris of ‌an unidentified object that damaged another freight jet mid-air near Leipzig ‌airport on the same night.

INCIDENTS DISRUPT ONE OF GERMANY’S MAIN LOGISTICS HUBS
The drone was found close to several Ukrainian Antonov An-124 cargo airplanes, among the world’s biggest freighters, according to earlier media reports.
The cargo jet that struck ‌the unidentified object was performing a go-around due to the closure of one of the airport’s runways. It ⁠was lightly ⁠damaged in the collision and eventually landed in Hanover in northern Germany.
Flights were suspended and several aircraft, including some operated by German logistics group DHL, were diverted late on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Leipzig/Halle airport, which is also used by companies like Lufthansa Cargo and Amazon.com , said on Thursday that operations were back to normal and no additional security measures had been implemented.
While German authorities have said the perpetrators of the incidents at the airport had not yet been identified, Roderich Kiesewetter, a lawmaker and a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee, blamed Russia directly.
The Russian Embassy in Berlin did not respond to an emailed request for comment from Reuters.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Germany Ammunition drone Leipzig

Related

Russian drone factory chief wounded in car blast: state media
World

Russian drone factory chief wounded in car blast: state media

Latest updates

Saudi crown prince, French president discuss regional situation

Saudi crown prince, French president discuss regional situation

Australia grants citizenship to 2 Iranian women’s football players who sought asylum

Australia grants citizenship to 2 Iranian women’s football players who sought asylum

Meta says its AI model hacked another company, adding to worries about bots going rogue

Meta says its AI model hacked another company, adding to worries about bots going rogue

Man charged with arson in Spokane, Washington, told police he planned wildfire for weeks

Man charged with arson in Spokane, Washington, told police he planned wildfire for weeks

300 children killed in Gaza in 300 days, UNICEF says; West Bank settler attacks continue

300 children killed in Gaza in 300 days, UNICEF says; West Bank settler attacks continue

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.