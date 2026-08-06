King Abdulaziz International Qur’an competition opens with record field, first standalone women’s contest

Riyadh: The King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization, Recitation and Interpretation of the Holy Qur’an opens its 46th edition in Makkah on Thursday, drawing 334 contestants from 133 countries — the biggest turnout since the event was founded some four decades ago.

Held under the patronage of King Salman and organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, the competition runs from Aug 6 to 19.

Organizers describe its purpose as encouraging young Muslims, both men and women, to take up the Qur’an through memorization, comprehension and reflection, fostering honorable competition, binding a new generation to the text, and underlining Saudi Arabia’s role in serving the Qur’an and supporting those who commit it to memory.

This year marks a first as the women’s division will hold its own separate competition and closing ceremony at the Hilton Convention Hotel in Makkah. The men’s final rounds and closing ceremony take place within the Grand Mosque. Organizers cast the change as a reflection of both the contest’s growth and its widening international participation, along with greater recognition of women's place in Muslim society.

Contestants compete across five categories: memorization of the entire Qur’an according to the seven authenticated readings; memorization of the entire Qur’an together with interpretation of its vocabulary; memorization of the entire Qur’an; memorization of 15 juz’ (parts); and memorization of five consecutive juz’ (parts). Prize money totals SR10.26 million ($2.74 million), the largest purse in the competition’s history.

The ministry said all organizational, technical and logistical arrangements are in place, with delegations housed close to the Grand Mosque and competition venues prepared. Cultural programs and visits to historical sites in Makkah and Madinah have been laid on for participants and their companions, intended both to enrich the trip, to showcase the Kingdom’s stewardship of the two holy mosques, and deliver an edition befitting the competition’s international standing.

Last year, Chad’s Mohammad Adam Mohamed won the first-place prize of $133,151 at the 45th edition. In second place, Anas bin Majid Abdulla Al-Hazmi from Saudi Arabia won $119,836, and in third place, Nigerian Sanusi Bukhari Idrees took home a prize of $106,520.