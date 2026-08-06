178 entries and new course record mark 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Hill Climb season

JEDDAH: The Aqabat Al-Muhammadiyah, which is set against the mountainous landscape of Al-Shafa in Taif, has been a test of speed, precision and control during the 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Hill Climb season.

On an uphill route defined by consecutive corners and changing elevation, the competition was not only a race to the finish line, but a challenge against the clock and the nature of the course, requiring each competitor to choose the right moment to accelerate and maintain car balance until the final meters.

The Aqabat Al-Muhammadiyah course hosted three rounds of the 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Hill Climb under the supervision and ownership of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

The event was managed by Bakhashab Motorsport, in partnership with Jameel Motorsport, the official partner of the championship.

The season ran from July 2 to Aug. 1, with the opening round held between July 3-4, followed by the second round on July 17-18, before the third and final round concluded the championship on July 31-Aug. 1.

All three rounds were held on the 4.2-km course, which climbs from about 1,900 meters to nearly 2,150 meters above sea level and features 30 corners of varying nature and difficulty, according to a media statement issued by SAMF on Thursday.

A total of 178 entries were registered across the three rounds, with 137 meeting the technical and scrutineering requirements to take part in the official competition. The total counts each competitor’s participation in each round separately.

Competitors took part across 11 different classes, in addition to the Ladies Cup.

The 2026 season also featured four non-Saudi competitors and three female competitors who took part in all three rounds.

Mamoun Amr Al-Kabbani showcased a dominant performance during the 2026 season, winning all three rounds and securing the 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Hill Climb title. He also set a new record on the Aqabat Al-Muhammadiyah course, completing a run in 1 minute, 42.301 seconds and breaking the previous record held by Faisal Soufyan Al-Kabbani, which stood at 1 minute, 43.116 seconds.

The championship was supported by an operational and organizational structure that included 20 organizers and 36 marshals, who managed various aspects of the competition, from administrative checks and technical scrutineering to start procedures, timing, course monitoring, safety implementation and emergency response.

Marshal and safety teams were positioned along the course to monitor activity and ensure rapid response to any situation that could arise during competition. Security teams included 17 personnel, while three ambulances and six paramedics supported the medical and emergency response plan.

The three rounds attracted spectators, with organizers providing buses to transport visitors to the competition site, a large screen to follow the action and a range of support services. These elements helped to deliver an experience that combined hill climb competition with the natural appeal of Taif.

A wider audience also followed the championship through live streaming, which has helped to expand access to the competition and reach a broader base of motorsport followers.