REVIEW: ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ season two gets grittier, darker, and even better

DUBAI: “Batman: Caped Crusader” has returned for a second season on Prime Video, and if you haven’t yet watched this spiritual successor to the iconic “Batman: The Animated Series,” there’s never been a better time to start the best superhero show on TV right now.

Created by “TAS” co-creator Bruce Timm, with J.J. Abrams one of the exec producers, “Caped Crusader” leans into Batman’s detective roots, presenting the Dark Knight through

1940’s-noir-inspired visuals. Darker, moodier and far more violent than “TAS” (which was made for a younger audience), “Caped Crusader” sees Batman (voiced by Hamish Linklater) fighting crime in a Gotham steeped in corruption.

But this time, he’s working with a team, carefully brought together in season one, which includes Commissioner Gordon (Eric Morgan Stuart) and his daughter, the public defender Barbara (Krystal Joy Brown), as well as Detective Renee Montoya (Michelle C. Bonilla).

As in season one, classic characters from Batman’s rogues’ gallery are reimagined: The Mad Hatter is now Hattie Trench (Laraine Newman), an ultra-conservative, gossip-fueled TV host. Mr. Freeze is Mr. Zero (Kevin Michael Richardson), an unsettling cleaner who specializes in tidying up after mob executions. And the main villain this season is The Riddler (Ronan Raferty) — named not for posing convoluted brainteasers, but for riddling them with bullets.

Even the Joker (Matthew Needham) gets a rebrand, transformed into a cold, menacing European-accented killer whose victims are driven into fits of murderous laughter.

Season two delivers on the first season’s potential, continuing to put a fresh spin on one of the most iconic superheroes there is.

Linklater continues to put his stamp on Batman/Bruce Wayne, bringing the requisite gravitas and occasional vulnerability to the role. The animation team pull out all the stops; the period-piece look is well realized. There’s also a lot more body horror and paranormal vibes compared to season one, a definite plus.

While season one had Harvey Dent’s rise and fall as a throughline, two takes a more disconnected route, favoring a Villain-of-the-Week format. Tonally, this causes a few wobbles.

Still, there is so much to enjoy here, from great villains to thrilling set pieces, and a fresh look at the Dark Knight himself.