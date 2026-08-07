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Al-Ittihad announce departure of ‘brave leader’ Fabinho

Al-Ittihad announce departure of ‘brave leader’ Fabinho
Above, Al-Ittihad’s Fabinho, on the ground, fights for possession of the ball against Al-Hilal’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic during their Saudi Pro League match on Feb. 22, 2025. (AFP file photo)
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Updated 07 August 2026 10:43
SALEH FAREED
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Al-Ittihad announce departure of ‘brave leader’ Fabinho

Al-Ittihad announce departure of ‘brave leader’ Fabinho
  • Brazilian star won league, King Cup over 3 seasons
  • Outpouring of thanks on social media for the player
Updated 07 August 2026 10:43
SALEH FAREED
Follow

JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad announced on Thursday the departure of Brazilian Fabinho after three seasons with the team, during which he won the league and King Cup championships.

The club took to social media to pen an emotional goodbye. “Farewell to a brave leader ... He arrived as a star with utmost humility, led his team with great competence, and departed as a lover, after leaving an unforgettable mark.”

The club thanked him and stated that he was a “role model for everyone around him both on and off the field” and as captain led the team to “exceptional glory.”

There has been an outpouring of gratitude by Al-Ittihad fans across X under the hashtag # شكرا_فابينهو.

A user, Libra, wrote: “We will never forget how you stood by the club during the hardest times when others chose to walk away … you were a true leader. Thank you for everything Fabinho.”

Sultan said: “Thank you Fabinho, for everything you gave to the team and for your sacrifices. You were a great leader for the team and you will always be in our hearts.”

Another fan, x_jk_r, wrote: “Thank you Fabinho. Your passion, commitment, and hard work will never be forgotten. Thank you for everything you gave Al-Ittihad.”

Topics: Saudi Pro League SPL Al-ittihad Fabinho

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