Al-Ittihad announce departure of ‘brave leader’ Fabinho

JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad announced on Thursday the departure of Brazilian Fabinho after three seasons with the team, during which he won the league and King Cup championships.

The club took to social media to pen an emotional goodbye. “Farewell to a brave leader ... He arrived as a star with utmost humility, led his team with great competence, and departed as a lover, after leaving an unforgettable mark.”

The club thanked him and stated that he was a “role model for everyone around him both on and off the field” and as captain led the team to “exceptional glory.”

There has been an outpouring of gratitude by Al-Ittihad fans across X under the hashtag # شكرا_فابينهو.

A user, Libra, wrote: “We will never forget how you stood by the club during the hardest times when others chose to walk away … you were a true leader. Thank you for everything Fabinho.”

Sultan said: “Thank you Fabinho, for everything you gave to the team and for your sacrifices. You were a great leader for the team and you will always be in our hearts.”

Another fan, x_jk_r, wrote: “Thank you Fabinho. Your passion, commitment, and hard work will never be forgotten. Thank you for everything you gave Al-Ittihad.”