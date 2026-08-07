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US tightens travel rules for people returning from Ebola-hit regions

US tightens travel rules for people returning from Ebola-hit regions
The US is ‌temporarily restricting travel for certain passengers who recently visited Uganda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in an effort to reduce the risk of Ebola transmission. (Reuters)
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Updated 07 August 2026 23:10
Reuters
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US tightens travel rules for people returning from Ebola-hit regions

US tightens travel rules for people returning from Ebola-hit regions
  • The measures are a part of US public health protocols for travelers arriving from areas affected by Ebola
  • The requirement applies even ⁠to passengers who only transited through Uganda ‌or South ‌Sudan
Updated 07 August 2026 23:10
Reuters
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WASHINGTON: The US is ‌temporarily restricting travel for certain passengers who recently visited Uganda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in an effort to reduce the risk of Ebola transmission.
The measures are a part of US public health protocols for travelers arriving from areas affected by Ebola.
US citizens and US nationals ‌who have been ‌present in Uganda or South ‌Sudan (and ⁠not present in ⁠DRC) within 21 days before arrival in the US will have their air travel routed through designated US airports for public health entry screening, CDC guidelines said on Friday.
The requirement applies even ⁠to passengers who only transited through Uganda ‌or South ‌Sudan on a connecting flight, the Centers for Disease ‌Control and Prevention said.
The agency ‌said travelers, including US citizens and US nationals, who have been in DRC within 21 days before departure would not be allowed ‌to board commercial flights with US destinations.
Those travelers should remain outside ⁠the ⁠US until 21 days have passed since they left DRC, it said.
Travelers who have been in Ebola outbreak-affected provinces in DRC may face additional travel requirements imposed by local authorities before they are permitted to leave the country, according to CDC.
If Ebola is suspected, patients will be transferred to a hospital for medical evaluation, isolation and care.

Topics: US Ebola

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