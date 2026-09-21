NEW YORK: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah took part in a Gulf Cooperation Council ministerial coordination meeting in New York ahead of the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to SPA, the meeting was held at the headquarters of Bahrain’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations and focused on the main issues expected to be discussed during the General Assembly.

GCC ministers reviewed their countries’ joint positions and coordination on key international issues, as well as regional developments and their implications for security and stability in the region.

The meeting also addressed ways to strengthen cooperation among Gulf states in responding to current regional challenges, SPA said.

Saudi Deputy Minister for Multilateral International Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Rassi also attended the meeting.