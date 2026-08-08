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India’s tourism industry eyes Saudi arrivals with Riyadh Air’s new Mumbai route

Special India’s tourism industry eyes Saudi arrivals with Riyadh Air’s new Mumbai route
Riyadh Air executives attend a launching ceremony of the Riyadh-Mumbai route at King Khalid International Airport. (Supplied)
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Updated 08 August 2026 16:13
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India’s tourism industry eyes Saudi arrivals with Riyadh Air’s new Mumbai route

India’s tourism industry eyes Saudi arrivals with Riyadh Air’s new Mumbai route
  • Mumbai has recently emerged as a popular holiday destination for Saudi travelers
  • New Riyadh Air route marks ‘major milestone’ in Saudi-India connectivity
Updated 08 August 2026 16:13
Sanjay Kumar
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NEW DELHI: India’s tourism players are expecting a boost in premium and business travel from Saudi Arabia, following the launch of Riyadh Air’s daily flights to Mumbai. 

Riyadh Air started operating flights between the Saudi capital and Mumbai on Tuesday, marking the airline’s first Indian route and eighth destination overall since commercial operations began in June. 

The new route is a response to “strong demand for travel” that will “support growing business, tourism and cultural links” between Saudi Arabia and India, the Saudi flag carrier said in a statement.

Riyadh Air’s direct flights to India’s commercial and financial capital “marked a major milestone in Saudi-India connectivity,” according to Jyoti Mayal, chairperson of the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council and former president of the Travel Agents Association of India. 

“Direct connectivity is expected to boost inbound tourism from Saudi Arabia across multiple segments significantly,” she told Arab News, highlighting pilgrimages, medical tourism as well as business travel.

“With daily frequency enabling flexible tour packaging and onward domestic connections, inbound arrivals from Saudi Arabia are projected to rise by 15 to 20% over the next year.” 

India welcomed more than 46,000 travelers from Saudi Arabia in 2024, while more than 3.4 million Indian nationals visited the Kingdom in the same year, Indian government data shows. 

The Riyadh-Mumbai route is likely to spark a “major shift for Indo-Saudi commerce and premium tourism,” according to Tabassum Shaikh, co-founder of the Mumbai-based Business in Saudi consultancy firm. 

Mumbai, in particular, has recently emerged as one of the most popular vacation spots for Saudi tourists, who travel agents say are drawn by the city’s proximity, culture and business opportunities. 

Her company sees the route as a commercial bridge, one that connects “investors, luxury brands, hospitality operators and tourism partners with credible opportunities and execution support” across both markets. 

“This new direct corridor goes far beyond simple aviation metrics. By connecting Riyadh directly to India's financial capital, (it) cuts transit friction for high-value investors and opens an elite gateway for premium tourism,” Shaikh told Arab News. 

“As Saudi Arabia charges toward its Vision 2030 goals, this route provides the seamless, top-tier connectivity that businesses and luxury travelers on both sides have actively been demanding.”

Topics: Riyadh Air Mumbai India

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