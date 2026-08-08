Saudi aid agency opens Gaza school to help war-hit children return to education

GAZA: Saudi Arabia’s aid agency has opened a school in southern Gaza to help children return to education and restore learning opportunities after the war devastated much of the enclave’s education system, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Makkah School, launched by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), will initially accommodate 1,000 male and female students and employ 32 teachers, with plans to eventually expand its capacity to 4,000 students.

The project was a Saudi initiative to establish and operate safe learning spaces for Palestinian children as efforts gather pace to restore basic services and reopen educational facilities for children across the war-ravaged territory.

Ibrahim Ramadan, director of education in eastern Khan Younis, described the opening as an important step toward rebuilding Gaza’s education sector and resuming classes.

He said education represented “the foundation for building the future,” and thanked Saudi Arabia for its humanitarian support for Palestinians.

Separately, KSrelief’s central kitchen in Gaza distributed 25,000 hot meals to vulnerable families and individuals in central and southern parts of the enclave, SPA reported.

The initiatives form part of the Saudi campaign to support Palestinians in Gaza, through which KSrelief has provided assistance across several sectors to meet urgent humanitarian needs and help restore essential services.

Saudi Arabia has provided humanitarian assistance to Gaza throughout the conflict, including food, shelter, medical supplies and support for essential services, while calling for sustained humanitarian access and reconstruction of the Palestinian territory.