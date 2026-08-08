Saudi Arabia welcomes UN condemnation of Houthi attacks, reaffirms right to self-defense

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed the UN Security Council’s condemnation of recent Houthi missile attacks against the Kingdom and commercial shipping, while reaffirming its right to take necessary measures to defend its territory, citizens and infrastructure.

In a statement on Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to take a firm stand against actions that threaten regional security, maritime navigation and international trade, and undermine efforts to reach peace in Yemen.

The statement followed a condemnation issued by UN Security Council members on Friday over Houthi missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia since July 13 and commercial vessels since July 22.

The Kingdom said it welcomed the Council’s emphasis on compliance with international law and relevant UN resolutions, particularly Resolution 2216, as well as its support for Yemen’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity.

Saudi Arabia also reiterated “its determination to preserve its security and sovereignty” and its right to defend itself, its citizens, national assets and facilities against attacks.

Qatar welcomed the statement issued by members of the UN Security Council on Aug. 7, which condemned missile attacks launched by the Houthi group against Saudi Arabia since July 13, as well as attacks on commercial vessels since July 22.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar’s full appreciation for the statement’s emphasis on the need to comply with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2216, and its rejection of actions that threaten regional security and freedom of maritime navigation.

The ministry renewed Qatar’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its sovereignty and security. It also affirmed that Saudi Arabia’s security is an integral part of the security of Qatar and the GCC states.

The Muslim World League also welcomed the UN’s statement on the Houthi aggression against Saudi Arabia.

The Security Council warned on Friday that recent Houthi actions risked further regional escalation, threatened navigational rights and could undermine efforts to secure a political settlement in Yemen. It urged the group to refrain from further escalation and called for existing dialogue channels to be used to reduce tensions.

Council members also condemned unauthorized landings by Iranian aircraft at Sanaa International Airport on July 3 and Hodeidah Airport on July 13, saying the flights took place without the permission of Yemen’s internationally recognized government and violated international civil aviation rules.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its support for Yemen’s internationally recognized government and UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg’s efforts to reach a political settlement.

The Security Council similarly backed Grundberg’s mediation efforts on Friday, reiterating support for a negotiated, inclusive, Yemeni-led political solution to the conflict.