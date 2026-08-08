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Algeria says recovered German kidnapped in Niger

Ulumaskan Sinan, who is in “good health,” will be handed over to the German authorities “at a later date,” the defense ministry said. (X @defensearab)
Ulumaskan Sinan, who is in “good health,” will be handed over to the German authorities “at a later date,” the defense ministry said. (X @defensearab)
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Updated 08 August 2026 23:44
AFP
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Algeria says recovered German kidnapped in Niger

Algeria says recovered German kidnapped in Niger
  • Niger, under military rule since a July 2023 coup, has been ravaged in recent years by violence from jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda or the Daesh group
Updated 08 August 2026 23:44
AFP
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ALGEIRS: Algeria said on Saturday it had taken charge of a German citizen kidnapped some two weeks ago over the border in unrest-riven Niger by an armed criminal group.
Identified as Ulumaskan Sinan, the German was received on Friday by the Algerian army’s security services before being taken on a special flight from In Guezzam in the far south to the Boufarik military base near the capital Algiers, according to a defense ministry statement.
Sinan, who is in “good health,” will be handed over to the German authorities “at a later date,” the ministry added.
Without providing further details, the statement said the German had explained “he circumstances of his kidnapping and his detention by his captors for about two weeks.”
Niger, under military rule since a July 2023 coup, has been ravaged in recent years by violence from jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda or the Daesh group.

 

Topics: Algeria Niger

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