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Baha festival revives traditional women’s work

Young girls in traditional attire reenacted tasks once performed by mothers. (SPA)
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Young girls in traditional attire reenacted tasks once performed by mothers. (SPA)
Baha festival revives traditional women’s work
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Young girls in traditional attire reenacted tasks once performed by mothers. (SPA)
Baha festival revives traditional women’s work
3 / 3
Young girls in traditional attire reenacted tasks once performed by mothers. (SPA)
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Updated 09 August 2026 22:18
SPA
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Baha festival revives traditional women’s work

Young girls in traditional attire reenacted tasks once performed by mothers. (SPA)
  • Young girls in traditional attire reenacted tasks once performed by mothers, including gathering firewood and water, washing clothes using traditional methods, and preparing and serving coffee
Updated 09 August 2026 22:18
SPA
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MAKKAH: The ninth Al-Atawilah Heritage Festival in Baha featured an event highlighting the traditional work and daily activities of women from earlier generations.

Young girls in traditional attire reenacted tasks once performed by mothers, including gathering firewood and water, washing clothes using traditional methods, and preparing and serving coffee.

The event also showcased the traditional tools and local resources used in these activities, while stone houses and old alleyways helped recreate an authentic setting.

The interactive experience introduced visitors to customs and everyday practices that shaped life in the region in the past.

The festival continues to attract families with daily events showcasing traditional crafts, building techniques, agriculture, and local cuisine, providing an engaging environment for teaching younger generations about past lifestyles and regional customs.

Visitors said the festival evoked deep nostalgia among older attendees, who shared personal memories of village life with neighbors and relatives.

Meanwhile, children enjoyed dedicated pavilions featuring interactive displays of ancient arts, folk games, traditional costumes, utensils, and gifts.

Mahdi Al-Kinani, head of the festival’s media committee, said the displays serve as a bridge connecting past and present generations through authentic, spontaneous interaction.

 

Topics: Al-Atawilah Heritage Festival in Baha Saudi Arabia

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