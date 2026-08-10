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Oil rises on uncertainty over reopening of Hormuz

Update Oil rises on uncertainty over reopening of Hormuz
Cars line up at a Shell petrol station to refuel in Sydney on August 3, 2026, following the expiry of the Australian government’s temporary fuel excise relief. (AFP)
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Updated 10 August 2026 09:29
Reuters
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Oil rises on uncertainty over reopening of Hormuz

Oil rises on uncertainty over reopening of Hormuz
Updated 10 August 2026 09:29
Reuters
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PERTH: Oil prices rose on Monday on uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz anytime soon, as Iran said ​a deal with Oman defining new shipping lanes was in its final stages but insisted the US must still meet other conditions.

Brent crude futures rose 84 cents, or 1 percent, to $84.39 a barrel ​by 07:24 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 60 cents, ⁠or 0.75 percent to $78.77 a barrel.
Both benchmarks had fallen ‌more than ‌7 percent last week on hopes that ​Iran ‌and ⁠Oman ​were close ⁠to reaching a deal that would result in a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which carried a fifth of the world’s oil before the war.
While Iran said on Sunday that a deal with Oman was in its “final stages,” it reiterated that the waterway would ⁠only reopen once Washington met other conditions, including ‌US compensation to Iran for ‌its widespread attacks.
“Traders have been conditioned ​by the on-again, off-again nature ‌of the negotiations and are waiting for tangible evidence, ‌such as verified tanker movements or formal agreements, before further unwinding the risk premium,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
Iran and the US are not engaged in talks ‌and Tehran will not start them as long as Washington breaches an interim deal signed ⁠in June, ⁠Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday.
In a further threat to supply, the UAE’s ADNOC said on Friday that 15 ​of its vessels had ​been attacked transiting the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of the conflict.

Topics: War in Iran oil prices

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