BENGALURU: Oil prices rose for a second successive session on Tuesday as lingering concern over Middle East supply disruption brought about by ​the US-Israeli war on Iran outweighed signs of recovering crude exports from the ‌region.

Brent crude futures for November rose $1.71, or 1.6 percent, to $106.99 a barrel at 09:26 a.m. Saudi time, while the more actively traded Brent December contract rose $1.68 to $99.51 a barrel. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $94, up $1.4, ​or 1.5 percent.

A day earlier, both benchmarks closed nearly $1 a barrel higher.

“A clearer picture is ​emerging of higher oil export volumes leaving the Gulf, but much of ⁠that increase still relies on workarounds such as ship-to-ship transfers. Those methods are less efficient ​and more costly than normal operations, which is why crude prices remain elevated,” said KCM Trade ​chief analyst Tim Waterer.

Crude exports from major Middle Eastern producers climbed to 12.8 million barrels a day in September, the highest since February, preliminary figures from data provider Kpler showed on Monday, helped by increased shipments from ​Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

US and Iranian officials spoke separately with mediators in a ​renewed effort to end seven months of war, officials of both countries said. Further talks are widely expected ‌to ⁠focus on an amended version of a seven-day proposal that Iran presented last week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“The dominant risk remains the US-Iran standoff and its implications for energy prices and inflation expectations,” said UOB analysts in a client note.

“Iranian officials have ​reportedly expressed pessimism about ​reaching a deal ⁠before the Strait of Hormuz situation escalates further, keeping oil supply uncertainty elevated.”

The war , which began in late February with US and Israeli attacks on ​Iran, has focused attention on the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial ​shipping lane ⁠for oil and gas supplies, the disruption of which has upended energy markets.