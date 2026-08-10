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One woman confirmed dead in western Canada wildfire

One woman confirmed dead in western Canada wildfire
The Summerland fire, which broke out Friday near Okanagan Lake, has spread rapidly and led to the evacuation of more than 20,000 people. (The Canadian Press via AP)
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Updated 10 August 2026 06:19
AFP
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One woman confirmed dead in western Canada wildfire

One woman confirmed dead in western Canada wildfire
  • The Summerland fire has spread rapidly and led to the evacuation of more than 20,000 people
Updated 10 August 2026 06:19
AFP
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MONTREAL, Canada: An 80-year-old woman died while leaving her home trying to escape a massive wildfire in Canada’s British Columbia province, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said late Sunday.
The Summerland fire, which broke out Friday near Okanagan Lake, has spread rapidly and led to the evacuation of more than 20,000 people.

Topics: wildfires Canada

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