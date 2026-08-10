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Etna volcano ash cloud halts arrivals at Sicily’s Catania airport

Etna volcano ash cloud halts arrivals at Sicily’s Catania airport
Above, a plume of ashes rises from a crater of the Mount Etna volcano during an eruption on July 30, 2026. (Etna Walk/AFP file photo)
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Updated 10 August 2026 10:47
Reuters
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Etna volcano ash cloud halts arrivals at Sicily’s Catania airport

Etna volcano ash cloud halts arrivals at Sicily’s Catania airport
  • Etna, which towers over Sicily’s east coast, is one of ‌the world’s most ‌active volcanoes and ‌frequently ⁠disrupts air traffic at ⁠Catania
Updated 10 August 2026 10:47
Reuters
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ROME: Flights ‌arriving at Catania airport in eastern Sicily were suspended until 1500 GMT on Monday after volcanic ash from a fresh eruption of Mount Etna drifted into airspace around the airport, operator SAC said.
Etna, which towers over Sicily’s east coast, is one of ‌the world’s most ‌active volcanoes and ‌frequently ⁠disrupts air traffic at ⁠Catania, the island’s main airport and Italy’s fifth busiest by passenger traffic.
“As the situation is significantly affecting operations, passengers are kindly advised to check the status ⁠of their flight with their ‌airline before ‌heading to the airport,” SAC said in ‌a statement on Monday.
The situation ‌is being constantly monitored, and further updates will be provided depending on the evolution of volcanic activity and ‌weather conditions, it added.
The latest eruptive phase on Europe’s ⁠highest ⁠volcano was continuing from vents at altitudes of 2,750 meters (9,022 ft) and 2,360 meters, feeding several lava flows and creating extensive lava fields, Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said.
INGV’s Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) remained at the highest alert level, red, indicating ongoing hazards for aircraft from ash emissions.

Topics: Italy

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