Sudan’s Burhan pushes for inclusive national talks as early as August

Sudanese political sources revealed to Asharq that Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has held political and societal consultations as part of ongoing preparations to launch the upcoming Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue.

The sources said the consultations focused on ways to create a conducive atmosphere for dialogue in Sudan, confidence-building measures, and proposed agenda items, as well as exploring options to broaden participation and achieve a national consensus for the upcoming phase.

They noted that al-Burhan held a series of separate meetings with political leaders and factions to emphasize the importance of advancing toward a comprehensive Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue that addresses current national challenges and yields agreements to enhance stability and support the transitional track.

According to the sources, al-Burhan stressed during the meetings that the country is passing through a critical juncture requiring an inclusive dialogue that responds to the aspirations of the Sudanese people and allows various political and societal forces to participate in shaping the country's future—with the exception of the National Congress Party and the Founding Alliance (Tasis) affiliated with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The consultations encompassed political groups, technocrats, Sufi leaders, native/tribal authorities, civil society representatives, and independent figures, as part of efforts to expand participation in the anticipated talks.

The sources pointed out that al-Burhan promised to implement confidence-building measures and foster a favorable political climate for dialogue, including reviewing and resolving a number of related legal complaints and administrative procedures to ensure a suitable environment for all parties to engage in the political process.

The Arranging the dialogue's date and agenda the sources also told Asharq that there is a proposal to convene the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue during the current month of August.

They explained that current consultations aim to build consensus on the timing, agenda, and participation structure before establishing a final date. In the same context, sources reported upcoming contacts with the Alliance of Civil Democratic Forces (Samood) to engage various political and civil groups, discuss their positions on the proposed dialogue, and explore their potential participation.

They confirmed that consultations remain ongoing to reach a common understanding on the structure, agenda, and participants of the dialogue, alongside practical steps to prepare the political and legal environment for a broad-based Sudanese dialogue.

These efforts come amid growing calls to launch a Sudanese-led political track that brings together various national components to discuss issues of war and peace, the future of the state, and transitional arrangements toward a comprehensive political settlement.

War broke out between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces in mid-April 2023 over disagreements regarding the integration of the RSF into the armed forces and other key issues during a transitional period intended to culminate in democratic elections and a transition to civilian rule.

In November of last year, the United States presented a peace plan to both the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces to end the war, but it was rejected by both warring parties, according to statements by US Envoy Perriello at the time.