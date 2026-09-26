- The warning comes as the Sharara-Zawiya oil pipeline remains closed, causing losses in crude production and public revenues
TRIPOLI: Attacks targeting Libya’s energy infrastructure, or any actions that could undermine it, may constitute grounds for sanctions under relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the UN Support Mission in Libya said on Saturday.
The warning comes as the Sharara-Zawiya oil pipeline remains closed, causing losses in crude production and public revenues and raising risks to fuel supplies and electricity generation, the mission said in a statement.