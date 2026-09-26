TRIPOLI: ‌Attacks targeting Libya’s energy infrastructure, ​or any actions that could undermine it, may constitute grounds ‌for sanctions ‌under ​relevant ‌UN ⁠Security Council ​resolutions, the ⁠UN Support Mission in Libya said on Saturday.

The ⁠warning comes ‌as ‌the ​Sharara-Zawiya ‌oil pipeline ‌remains closed, causing losses in crude production and ‌public revenues and raising risks ⁠to fuel ⁠supplies and electricity generation, the mission said in a statement.