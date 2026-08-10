Saudi AI tool adoption more than doubles to 45.2%

RIYADH: Adoption of artificial intelligence tools among Internet users in Saudi Arabia more than doubled in 2025, reaching 45.2 percent, according to the Communications, Space and Technology Commission’s Saudi Internet Report for the year.

Usage was highest among people aged 20 to 29 at 55.7 percent, followed by those aged 10 to 19 at 53.4 percent. The rate declined among older groups, reaching 14.8 percent for users aged 60 to 74.

The sharp increase in adoption of the technology comes as Saudi Arabia accelerates efforts to develop its digital economy and integrate emerging technologies across public and private-sector activities.

The Kingdom has identified AI as a key component of its broader digital transformation agenda, with investment in digital infrastructure, technology capabilities and AI skills supporting efforts to diversify the economy and build a knowledge-based workforce.

Information searches were the most common use of AI, cited by 80.8 percent of users, followed by generating ideas at 40.1 percent and study and education at 37.7 percent. About 25.7 percent used AI to create images, videos or presentations, while 17.3 percent applied the technology to work-related tasks.

“Usage among females stood at 52.8 percent, compared with 39.4 percent among males,” a report by the Saudi Press Agency stated.

Digital foundation

The report showed Internet penetration reached 99.6 percent in 2025, while 61.3 percent of users spent at least seven hours online daily.

Average monthly mobile-data consumption stood at 53 gigabytes per person, three times the global average.

The median mobile download speed reached 216 megabits per second, placing Saudi Arabia among the five highest-ranked G20 countries.

AI in business

Business adoption has also accelerated. The proportion of Saudi establishments using artificial intelligence technologies reached 33.1 percent in 2025, representing year-on-year growth of 20 percent, according to a separate report by the General Authority for Statistics released in June.

The information and communications sector recorded the highest adoption rate at 61.1 percent, followed by financial and insurance activities at 52.9 percent and education at 51 percent.

National AI strategy

The increase comes as the Kingdom expands investment, infrastructure and skills under its National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence, a central component of its Vision 2030 economic transformation agenda.

Approved in 2020, the strategy targets a top-15 global AI ranking, more than 20,000 data and AI specialists, SR75 billion ($20 billion) in investment and over 300 startups by 2030.

Saudi Arabia designated 2026 as its Year of Artificial Intelligence to coordinate adoption initiatives.

The Public Investment Fund also launched Humain in May 2025 to develop capabilities across the AI value chain, including data centers, cloud infrastructure, models and applications.