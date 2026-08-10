Closing Bell: Saudi stocks edge higher as Tadawul closes at 10,845

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged higher on Monday, gaining 28.57 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 10,845.58.

Total trading turnover on the benchmark index reached SR5.299 billion ($1.413 billion), with 135 stocks advancing and 127 declining, as more than 275 million shares were traded.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu fell 109.4 points to close at 21,824.46, while the MSCI Tadawul Index rose 4.6 points to 1,459.42.

Gainers and losers

The main market’s top performer was Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share price jumped 9.94 percent to SR10.18. Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Maaden also gained 5.36 percent to close at SR64.90.

Maharah Human Resources Co. saw the biggest fall, with a 8.57 percent percent drop in its price to close at SR4.80. Saudi Manpower Solutions Co. lost 7.4 percent of its price to close at SR5.88.

Sukuk, dividends and new contracts announced

On the announcement front, Riyad Bank completed the offering of its Saudi riyal-denominated Additional Tier 1 capital sukuk, increasing the issuance size to SR10 billion from an initial SR5 billion after total subscriptions reached SR13.59 billion, or 2.7 times the initial issuance size.

The perpetual sukuk carries a fixed annual return of 6.5 percent, payable quarterly, with proceeds to strengthen the bank’s Tier 1 capital and support general banking purposes.

The share price of Riyad Bank marginally declined by 0.1 percent to SR20.37.

ADES Holding Co. will distribute about SR220.8 million in interim cash dividends for the first half of 2026, equivalent to SR0.20 per share.

The share price of ADES Holding rose by 0.11 percent to SR17.57.

The International Human Resources Co. has been awarded a SR4 million project to operate customer service functions for the Financial Academy. The 36-month contract is scheduled to begin Oct. 1, with the agreement expected to be signed Sept. 15.

Al-Kuzama Trading Co. secured a SR40 million Shariah-compliant credit facility from Emirates NBD to fund capital expenditure, working capital and potential acquisitions. The facility may finance the acquisition of up to 80 percent of an existing coffee and bakery business operating under the 24Cafe brand, subject to bank approval.

Multi Business Group Co. received a purchase order from Saudi Telecom Co. to improve the work environment at Building T4, extending an existing agreement for workplace and sales outlet renovations. The order’s value exceeds 15 percent of the company’s total revenue for 2025, according to a Tadawul filing.

Saudi Public Transport Co. also said its accumulated losses had fallen to 16.17 percent of its SR1.25 billion share capital as of June 30.