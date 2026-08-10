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Zelensky congratulates Saudi Arabia’s crown prince on Makkah defense agreement

Zelensky congratulates Saudi Arabia’s crown prince on Makkah defense agreement
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed international and regional developments. (SPA/AFP)
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Updated 10 August 2026 20:52
Arab News
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Zelensky congratulates Saudi Arabia’s crown prince on Makkah defense agreement

Zelensky congratulates Saudi Arabia’s crown prince on Makkah defense agreement
Updated 10 August 2026 20:52
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday for the recent signing of a regional defense agreement.

Zelensky said he hopes the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement signed between Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan last week will contribute to achieving security and stability in the region.

He made the comments during a phone call with the crown prince, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two leaders also discussed regional and international developments.

Topics: Makkah Joint Defense Agreement

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