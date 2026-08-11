Riyadh festival puts social gaming at center of summer entertainment

RIYADH: More than 200 games, interactive stations and daily tournaments are bringing families, friends and gaming enthusiasts together at Chapter 26, an indoor gaming festival in Riyadh running through Aug. 21.

Held at Malfa Hall in Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City, known as Misk City, the festival features 28 interactive stations and is open daily from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Organized by entertainment company Al-Saqeefa, Chapter 26 offers a mix of board and card games, electronic games, chess, strategy and brain games, story-based experience rooms and group challenges.

Tournaments and smaller competitions are also held throughout the day.

The festival reflects the changing shape of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment sector, where locally developed concepts are emerging alongside major concerts, sporting events and international attractions.

That growth has been supported by the General Entertainment Authority and initiatives such as Riyadh Season, as the Kingdom expands opportunities across leisure, cultural and creative industries under Vision 2030.

The festival reflects that shift by focusing on social gaming and face-to-face interaction. It targets families, young people and gaming enthusiasts, offering entertainment centered on collaboration, competition and shared experiences.

Chess and strategy games have a particular presence at the festival, combining entertainment with planning, problem-solving and competition.

The event also offers a glimpse into the growing role of Saudi talent and entrepreneurship in the entertainment industry. One of Al-Saqeefa’s founders is a graduate of the Entertainment Leaders program, part of the Joy Makers initiative. The program is among the schemes through which the General Entertainment Authority sponsors Saudis to develop their skills and gain industry experience.

Chapter 26 highlights how such talent development programs can translate into locally owned entertainment ventures, while helping build Saudi expertise in event organization, operations, content creation and experience management.

The growth of local entertainment concepts could also create opportunities for entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises, and creative professionals, while giving Saudi gaming projects and businesses platforms to reach audiences and potential partners.

For visitors, though, the emphasis remains firmly on play. From traditional tabletop games to electronic and strategy-based experiences, Chapter 26 offers an indoor summer destination built around competition, social interaction and shared entertainment.

Entry is free for children under 6 and people with disabilities. Tickets for other visitors are available through the Chapter 26 website.