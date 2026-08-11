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Saudi defense delegation visits UK defense academy

The delegation reviewed approaches to military education, leadership development, academic governance and curriculum design, as well as the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in education. (Supplied)
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The delegation reviewed approaches to military education, leadership development, academic governance and curriculum design, as well as the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in education. (Supplied)
Saudi defense delegation visits UK defense academy
2 / 2
The delegation reviewed approaches to military education, leadership development, academic governance and curriculum design, as well as the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in education. (Supplied)
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Updated 11 August 2026 22:01
Arab News
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Saudi defense delegation visits UK defense academy

Saudi defense delegation visits UK defense academy
  • The delegation was led by Ministry of Defense Adviser and CEO of the Ministry of Defense Transformation Program Dr. Samir bin Abdulaziz Altubayyeb, and Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Ruwaili and Maj. Gen. Adel Al-Balawi
Updated 11 August 2026 22:01
Arab News
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RIYADH: A Saudi Ministry of Defense delegation visited the UK Defence Academy and the US National Defense University to explore international best practices in military education and leadership development, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. 

The delegation was led by Ministry of Defense Adviser and CEO of the Ministry of Defense Transformation Program Dr. Samir bin Abdulaziz Altubayyeb, and included National Defense University President Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Ruwaili and Armed Forces Training and Development Authority Chief Maj. Gen. Adel Al-Balawi.

During the visits, the delegation reviewed approaches to military education, leadership development, academic governance and curriculum design, as well as the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in education.

At the US National Defense University, discussions also focused on joint education and aligning academic programs with the requirements of future operations.

 

Topics: Dr. Samir bin Abdulaziz Altubayyeb UK Defence Academy

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