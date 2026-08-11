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Saudi, Turkish FMs discuss de-escalation efforts, security of Gulf and Red Sea waterways

Saudi, Turkish FMs discuss de-escalation efforts, security of Gulf and Red Sea waterways
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan have held a series of consultations in recent weeks. (Supplied)
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Updated 11 August 2026 22:33
Arab News
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Saudi, Turkish FMs discuss de-escalation efforts, security of Gulf and Red Sea waterways

Saudi, Turkish FMs discuss de-escalation efforts, security of Gulf and Red Sea waterways
  • The ministers reviewed the latest regional developments and stressed the need to support diplomacy
Updated 11 August 2026 22:33
Arab News
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RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and safeguard freedom of navigation in the Arabian Gulf and Red Sea during a phone call on Tuesday.

The ministers reviewed the latest regional developments and stressed the need to support diplomacy in a way that ensures the security of waterways in both regions and contributes to maintaining regional security and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The talks come amid heightened concern over maritime security following a series of attacks on commercial shipping and renewed tensions affecting some of the world’s most important trade and energy routes.

Prince Faisal and Fidan have held a series of consultations in recent weeks as Saudi Arabia steps up diplomatic coordination with regional partners to contain the crisis.

Saudi Arabia has also intensified efforts to strengthen maritime security through the newly established Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition, a Saudi-led initiative focused on protecting navigation through the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden. Representatives from 43 countries and organizations attended the coalition’s founding meeting in Riyadh, while several countries have since formally joined the initiative.

Tuesday’s call also covered prospects for expanding Saudi-Turkish cooperation, according to SPA.

Topics: War in Iran Saudi Arabia Turkiye Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

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