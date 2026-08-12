Saudi Pro League sets limits on clubs’ spending for season

DUBAI: The Financial Control Committee of the Saudi Pro League has activated a clause monitoring club expenditures for the 2026-27 season, having informed clubs of its requirements and implementation mechanism almost one year ago.

It limits spending on the first team to no more than 75 percent of the club’s revenues, encouraging the allocation of 25 percent of resources to the development of youth teams, infrastructure, and facilities.

The clause is one of three approved by the SPL in its regulations last season. While the league began implementing financial efficiency requirements at the time, it had postponed the implementation of the clauses on club expenditure control and loss reduction.

According to sources at the Arabic daily newspaper Arriyadiyah, the Financial Control Committee is awaiting the clubs’ financial reports in November. It will then carry out an audit before verifying whether they have been in compliance with their specific requirements.

The SPL had informed clubs, via an official letter last season, that the expenditure control clause would be activated in the summer of 2026. This was accompanied by a series of workshops to familiarize clubs with the implementation mechanism.

The committee receives two financial reports from each club during an SPL season, detailing expenses related to the first team — including player and coach contracts — and commitments falling within the 75 percent limit. The committee then discusses the reports with club representatives and reviews compliance with the approved regulations.