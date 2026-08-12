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Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people

Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people
People walk past the Lebanese Parliament building in Beirut's Nejmeh Square on April 15, 2026. (File/AFP)
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Updated 12 August 2026 12:57
AFP
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Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people

Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people
Updated 12 August 2026 12:57
AFP
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BEIRUT: Lebanon's parliament on Wednesday passed a sweeping and long-awaited amnesty law that should benefit thousands of prisoners and wanted people, in the first legislation of its kind since 1991.
The office of the speaker of parliament announced the "approval of a draft law aimed at granting a general amnesty and exceptionally reducing the terms of certain sentences", which had been a demand of various political factions and a topic of debate for years in Lebanon.

Topics: Lebanon

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