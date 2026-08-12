BEIRUT: Lebanon's parliament on Wednesday passed a sweeping and long-awaited amnesty law that should benefit thousands of prisoners and wanted people, in the first legislation of its kind since 1991.
The office of the speaker of parliament announced the "approval of a draft law aimed at granting a general amnesty and exceptionally reducing the terms of certain sentences", which had been a demand of various political factions and a topic of debate for years in Lebanon.
Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people
Short Url
https://arab.news/j9np4
Updated 12 August 2026 12:57
Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people
BEIRUT: Lebanon's parliament on Wednesday passed a sweeping and long-awaited amnesty law that should benefit thousands of prisoners and wanted people, in the first legislation of its kind since 1991.