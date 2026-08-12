Saudi main index edges higher to close at 10,844 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged up 10.94 points, or 0.1 percent, on Wednesday to close at 10,844.12.

A total of 256.3 million shares changed hands, with turnover reaching SR5 billion ($1.3 billion). The session ended with 141 gainers and 112 losers.

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose 1.32 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,457.92, while the parallel market Nomu gained 113.43 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 21,781.04.

Movers

Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. led the gainers, rising 10 percent to SR9.13. Knowledge Economic City followed with a 7.82 percent increase to SR17.10.

Saudi Fisheries Co. advanced 7.17 percent to SR67.25, while Jazan Development and Investment Co. gained 6.02 percent to SR8.46. Thimar Development Holding Co. climbed 5.82 percent to SR36.38.

Lazurde Co. for Jewelry led the decliners, falling 4.31 percent to SR10.43. Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. dropped 3.92 percent to SR4.90, while Derayah Financial Co. declined 3.61 percent to SR20.31.

United Electronics Co. fell 3.36 percent to SR63.20, and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. slipped 3.05 percent to SR49.64.

Announcements

The Saudi Exchange suspended trading in National Gypsum Co., Methanol Chemicals Co., Al Kathiri Holding Co. and Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co. for one session on Aug. 12 after the companies failed to publish their financial statements for the period ending June 30 within the required timeframe.

The exchange said trading would resume on Aug. 13 for 20 sessions, with the companies required to publish their statements by Sept. 9. Shares of any company that remains noncompliant will be suspended again from Sept. 10 until the statements are released.

In a separate announcement, the Securities Depository Center Co., also known as Edaa, said it implemented an increase in the quantity of ASG Plastic Factory Co. securities held in the accounts of eligible investors on Aug. 12.