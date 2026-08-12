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Saudi, Egyptian FMs discuss regional tensions as Cairo backs Gulf states against attacks

Saudi, Egyptian FMs discuss regional tensions as Cairo backs Gulf states against attacks
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty discussed efforts aimed at bolstering security and stability during a phone call. (File/AFP)
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Updated 12 August 2026 17:45
Arab News
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Saudi, Egyptian FMs discuss regional tensions as Cairo backs Gulf states against attacks

Saudi, Egyptian FMs discuss regional tensions as Cairo backs Gulf states against attacks
  • In a meeting with GCC chief, Egypt's FM reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with Gulf states and rejection of Iranian attacks
Updated 12 August 2026 17:45
Arab News
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RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty discussed efforts to strengthen regional security and stability on Tuesday, as Cairo highlighted its solidarity with Gulf states amid continued Iranian attacks.

During a phone call, Prince Faisal and Abdelatty reviewed the latest developments across the region and efforts aimed at bolstering security and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The talks came as Abdelatty separately met Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi in El-Alamein, where the two called for regional disputes to be resolved through diplomacy and constructive dialogue.

Abdelatty highlighted Egypt’s solidarity with GCC member states and rejection of Iranian attacks against their territories, adding that the security of Gulf countries was “an integral part of Egyptian national security,” according to a statement by the General Secretariat of the GCC.

Al-Budaiwi thanked Cairo for its support for Gulf states in the face of Iranian attacks, as the two officials highlighted the importance of backing regional and international efforts to contain tensions and restore stability.

Egypt has repeatedly condemned attacks targeting Gulf states during the conflict and highlighted its support for their sovereignty and territorial integrity, while simultaneously advocating diplomatic efforts to prevent a further expansion of hostilities.

Saudi Arabia has also stepped up consultations with regional partners in recent weeks as it seeks to contain the escalation while strengthening measures to protect its territory and strategic waterways.

Prince Faisal on Monday discussed deescalation efforts with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, with the two highlighting the need to safeguard freedom of navigation and the security of waterways in the Arabian Gulf and Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia has, meanwhile, pursued closer regional security coordination as attacks have continued. The Kingdom is leading a new multinational maritime coalition aimed at protecting commercial shipping, supply chains and energy flows in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden.

Riyadh has also maintained that diplomatic efforts should remain central to resolving the wider regional crisis while asserting its right to defend its territory, citizens and infrastructure against attacks.

During their meeting on Tuesday, Abdelatty and Al-Budaiwi also reviewed broader GCC-Egypt relations, including a joint cooperation plan running from 2024 to 2028 and efforts to strengthen economic and investment ties.

Both sides highlighted their commitment to expanding cooperation between Egypt and the six-member Gulf bloc while supporting efforts to restore regional security and stability.

Topics: War in Iran Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atty GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi

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