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Battlefield Lebanon

Trump administration criticizes Israel defense minister’s statements on southern Lebanon occupation

Trump administration criticizes Israel defense minister’s statements on southern Lebanon occupation
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, during a tour in southern Lebanon, said that the Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon will continue without a time limit. (AFP file photo)
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Updated 13 August 2026 07:57
Arab News
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Trump administration criticizes Israel defense minister’s statements on southern Lebanon occupation

Trump administration criticizes Israel defense minister’s statements on southern Lebanon occupation
  • Israel Katz: The IDF is here to stay in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza and to protect the entire State of Israel”
Updated 13 August 2026 07:57
Arab News
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DUBAI: The Trump administration has criticized Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz’s comments to keeps troops in southern Lebanon, as his declarations contravened commitments made by the Israeli government under the agreement signed with the US and Lebanon.

“The United States expects all parties to act in accordance with the framework agreement they have agreed upon, and Israel has clearly stated that it has no territorial aspirations in Lebanon,” Axios journalist Barak Ravid posted on social media, quoting a senior official in the US State Department.

“A permanent Israeli military presence in southern Lebanon is inconsistent with the commitments given in the framework agreement and does not align with the long-term peace and security of both countries.”

The senior US State Department official noted that the United States fully supports Lebanon's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have repeatedly vowed not to withdraw from the “security zone” in southern Lebanon — a strip of territory where Israeli forces operate that reaches around 10 kilometers into the country.

The US-sponsored framework deal that involves the disarmament of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon’s south and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the region, starting in test areas known as “pilot zones.”

“The framework agreement clearly includes a path based on meeting conditions, under which gradual redeployments of the IDF will take place, subject to Hezbollah's disarmament and the destruction of its infrastructure in a verifiable manner. The Lebanese army is currently implementing the first pilot zones, and the United States will continue to support the full implementation of this process,” the senior US State Department official said.

Katz, during a tour in southern Lebanon, said that the Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon will continue without a time limit.

“The IDF is here to stay in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza and to protect the entire State of Israel. I have instructed the IDF to take all necessary steps to prepare for a long-term stay in the field. As the Prime Minister and I have clearly stated - we are not withdrawing from this security zone,” said Katz.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon Israel Katz

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