Public Investment Fund: 10 key takeaways from its new strategy

RIYADH: The Saudi Public Investment Fund is entering the period leading up to 2030 with a different investment philosophy from the one that guided its expansion over the past decade.

After a period characterized by rapid growth, the establishment of companies and sectors, and large-scale capital injections, the 2026-2030 strategy places “value creation” at the heart of the next phase, with a greater focus on returns, investment efficiency, and enhanced private sector participation.

This shift does not signify a retreat by PIF, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as a key driver of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation, but rather a redefinition of how it fulfills this role, according to Asharq Bloomberg.

The fund aims to gradually transition from being the primary engine of growth to building economic ecosystems capable of attracting investors, companies, and suppliers, thereby expanding the role of private capital as these ecosystems mature.

Rapid transformations in the global economy

The new strategy is launched amidst rapid transformations in the global economy, driven by technological advancements, changing capital allocation methods, and structural shifts in markets, all of which are reshaping the foundations of competitiveness between sectors and economies.

In Saudi Arabia, the economic transformation journey — according to Vision 2030 — is moving into a phase more focused on improving performance, enhancing integration, and achieving long-term sustainability. This requires a more disciplined investment approach and clearer prioritization, according to the official report’s introduction.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the PIF, describes the 2026-2030 strategy as a natural extension of the fund’s evolutionary trajectory, following years of rapid expansion and the development of new sectors and projects.

The strategy comes after assets under the fund’s management rose from approximately SR500 billion ($136 billion) in 2015 to over SR3.4 trillion in 2025, while the total annual return to shareholders has exceeded 7 percent since 2017, according to the fund’s data.

Within the framework of the new strategy, 10 key messages emerge, outlining the role the PIF intends to play until the end of the decade:

1. Capital allocation discipline becomes more important

While the previous phase required rapid capital deployment to build new sectors, the next phase will place greater emphasis on efficiency and discipline in investment decisions.

The fund has included “maximizing long-term risk-adjusted returns” among its seven strategic objectives, alongside achieving impact through flexible execution, cost-efficient operations, and effective controls.

This language coincides with a broader recalibration of investment spending in Saudi Arabia, which has included reprioritizing some projects and programs and extending the timelines for others.

The International Monetary Fund considered the recalibration of investment plans a step that helps reduce the risks of excessive economic activity, improve spending allocation, and maintain fiscal and external sustainability.

For PIF, this new phase means that competition for capital within the portfolio itself will become more closely linked to return, value, impact, and the ability to attract partners.

2. Asset maturity opens the door to capital recycling

The more mature the companies and assets established or invested in by PIF become, the greater its ability to broaden its investor base and capitalize on capital markets.

This highlights the importance of listing PIF subsidiaries on the stock exchange, attracting local and international investments, and actively managing assets within a more efficient budget-utilization model.

The investment concept is based on the following: PIF uses capital to create, develop, and increase the value of an asset, then opens it up to other investors, freeing up financial resources that can be reinvested in new opportunities.

Thus, asset quality and its ability to attract capital become an essential part of the investment cycle, not merely a final outcome.

3. Returns are important, but the fund's mission is broader

Despite the increasing focus on returns, PIF’s new strategy is not becoming a purely financial one.

The fund’s dual mandate remains: to lead Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation while simultaneously achieving sustainable financial returns.

The seven strategic objectives outlined in the report illustrate this balance, combining maximizing risk-adjusted returns, managing strategic assets, building a flexible funding base, improving portfolio performance, increasing the complexity of the economy and the maturity of value chains, and enhancing private sector participation.

Herein lies one of the biggest challenges of the coming years: achieving a competitive return as a sovereign investor while simultaneously fulfilling the necessary catalytic role in developing sectors and systems that have not yet reached maturity.

4. Three different capital functions

The 2026-2030 strategy restructures the fund’s investments into three main portfolios, each with a more specific function.

The “Vision Portfolio” is responsible for driving local economic growth across six integrated economic ecosystems: tourism, travel, and entertainment; urban development; advanced industries and innovation; manufacturing and logistics; clean and renewable energy and water infrastructure; and Neom.

The “Strategic Investments Portfolio” focuses on the active management of strategic assets, maximizing their returns and economic impact, and supporting its companies in attracting capital and transforming into leading global players.

Meanwhile, the “Financial Investments Portfolio” is responsible for achieving sustainable financial returns, managing direct and indirect investments in global markets, and enhancing portfolio diversification and flexibility.

This structure clearly defines the fund’s three roles: building the new economy, maximizing the value of strategic assets, and growing wealth through financial investment.

5. Global investment continues, but with a clearer function

Focusing on the local economy does not mean PIF is withdrawing from international markets.

The strategy emphasizes the continuation of direct and indirect investments globally through the financial portfolio, aiming to achieve sustainable returns, diversify assets, increase portfolio flexibility, and build strategic partnerships that provide access to international investment opportunities.

However, separating the portfolios makes the function of globally invested capital clearer.

While the Vision Portfolio bears a major responsibility for building local economic systems, the financial portfolio becomes more focused on returns, diversification, and developing national wealth for future generations.

This separation may make evaluating the performance of international investments more aligned with the logic of a long-term financial investor.

6. Neom remains at the heart of the strategy, with a different perspective

Neom maintains its position within the six economic ecosystems targeted for development under the Vision 2030 portfolio, confirming the project's continued inclusion in the fund’s investment structure until 2030.

Placing Neom alongside five other economic ecosystems simultaneously reveals a broader shift in thinking: future value does not stem from the project alone, but rather from its ability to integrate with industry, energy, and tourism as well as logistics, technology, and other sectors.

This aligns with one of the key pillars of the new strategy: moving from building separate sectors and assets to interconnected ecosystems within which companies and investors can operate and expand.

When the strategy was unveiled in April, Al-Rumayyan directly indicated the project’s continued priority within the fund, explaining that allocating a separate ecosystem for Neom within the six ecosystems “demonstrates the project's importance and our commitment to it.”

But he also noted that Neom’s plans are based on gradual implementation and a reprioritization of spending, clearly reflecting the broader philosophy guiding this new phase: the continuation of strategic projects, but with greater prioritization and more efficient capital allocation.

7. Private sector is moving into the driver’s seat

This is perhaps the most impactful message shaping the Saudi economy in the coming phase.

The strategy makes increased private sector participation a fundamental part of the fund’s business model, granting it greater scope to operate as an investor, partner, and supplier within the economic ecosystems developed by PIF.

The fund’s new vision describes its role as shifting from being the “primary engine of growth” to an architect and facilitator of platforms that enable others to expand.

In practice, this means that the fund’s capital can play a catalytic role in market creation, infrastructure development, and risk mitigation, with the space for private sector companies, developers, operators, and investors subsequently expanding.

Here, the fund’s success becomes linked not only to the size of its own investments but also to the volume of investments it can stimulate from outside.

8. External capital becomes part of the success equation

Enhancing private sector participation has a direct impact on the companies within the fund’s portfolio: the ability to attract capital becomes more critical.

The strategy stipulates building a flexible funding base that supports the fund’s long-term investment capacity, while the strategic portfolio aims to maximize asset returns and support its companies in attracting local and international investments and transforming into leading global companies.

This gradually changes the definition of a successful company within the fund’s portfolio. In addition to growth and economic impact, the importance of having a business model capable of attracting investors and partners and securing independent financing increases.

The result is a reduction in the dependence of economic ecosystems on a single source of capital, allowing the fund to redeploy its resources to other opportunities.

9. From rapid growth to “Value Creation”

The most important and clear message in the new strategy is the end of the “Growth and Acceleration” phase between 2021 and 2025, and the beginning of a new phase that the fund describes as “Value Creation.”

The strategy for the next five years focuses on building globally competitive economic ecosystems, unlocking the full potential of strategic assets, and maximizing long-term risk-adjusted returns.

This represents a significant shift in the investment philosophy. The question is no longer limited to the amount of capital the fund can deploy or the number of sectors and companies it can establish. It now extends to the value these investments can generate and their ability to achieve sustainable returns and attract additional capital.

In other words, the priority shifts from portfolio expansion to increasing productivity.

10. Advanced industries, innovation: key to the next phase

The shift to “Value Creation” does not mean the fund will stop building new sectors.

The strategy places “Advanced Industries and Innovation” within its six economic ecosystems, alongside industry, logistics, clean and renewable energy, and water.

The fund also incorporates the advanced use of data and artificial intelligence as tools for implementing its strategy and enhancing its institutional efficiency.

The difference is that building new sectors now comes within a framework more focused on economic integration, value chains, and competitiveness, rather than simply adding new assets to the portfolio.

Thus, the evaluation of any new sector becomes linked to what it can add to the existing ecosystem and its ability to build supply chains and attract companies, capital, and technology.

A different test until 2030

The new strategy doesn’t say PIF will stop expanding, but rather that the nature of that expansion itself will change.

After the fund’s assets rose from SR500 billion in 2015 to more than SR3.4 trillion in 2025, and it invested more than $199 billion in new projects within Saudi Arabia between 2021 and 2025, the fund is entering a phase where maximizing the productivity of this massive asset base becomes even more critical.

Therefore, the test of success until 2030 may be different from that of the previous decade.

The questions will no longer be simply: “How many companies has the fund established?” or How many projects has it financed?”

It will also be: “How many companies have become capable of attracting capital from outside the fund? “How many economic ecosystems have become capable of growth led by the private sector?” And “how much added value can each SR1 invested by the fund stimulate in the economy?”