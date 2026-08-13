Saudi Arabia achieves 69% phaseout of ozone-depleting substances

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has achieved a 69 percent phaseout of ozone-depleting substances over the past five years, as of the first half of 2026, underscoring its commitment to the Montreal Protocol and the gradual elimination of hydrochlorofluorocarbons, according to the National Center for Environmental Compliance.

More than 8,500 tonnes of ozone-depleting substances and materials regulated under the Montreal Protocol have been cleared since the beginning of the year under a national phase-down program, ensuring that imports and trade strictly comply with environmental requirements and international obligations.

NCEC spokesperson Saad Al-Matrafi attributed the progress to strengthened regulatory oversight through the Environmental Clearance System, which governs the importation, exportation, and trade of controlled substances.

Since 2023, the center has issued more than 3,200 clearance permits for materials covered by the Montreal Protocol, reinforcing environmental compliance and ensuring adherence to national quotas.

Al-Matrafi told Arab News that the system had advanced several strategic objectives, including technical integration and digital platform upgrades across the center. These enhancements had improved operational efficiency and reduced permit processing times, allowing investors to clear imported shipments more rapidly.

Technical integration with the Ministry of Finance and the customs platform has further expanded the system’s operational scope, particularly regarding financial collection mechanisms, he added.

Electronic integration between the NCEC and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has streamlined border clearance procedures and improved service efficiency for beneficiaries while maintaining strict environmental compliance standards, Al-Matrafi said.

He added that Saudi Arabia’s ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol represented a major step toward reducing high-impact greenhouse gases, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to global climate action. He also highlighted ongoing Gulf cooperation on ozone-layer protection as a key pillar in strengthening regional coordination and environmental leadership.