Low oil prices are top US goal in Iran conflict – JD Vance

WASHINGTON: Vice President JD Vance said Thursday that the top US priority in the Iran war was keeping oil and gasoline prices low for Americans, with preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon ranking second.

The remarks contrasted with President Donald Trump’s repeated framing of the fight: that entering the war had the sole objective of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, even if that meant short-term economic sacrifices for Americans.

Vance’s comments also underscored the growing reality that the war now centers on control of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has forced to the top of the negotiating agenda.

“I know that oil is down today and it’s way down from the highs in the early days of the conflict,” Vance said on Fox News. “That’s goal number one — keep oil and gas cheap for Americans all over our country.”

“And then obviously goal number two is ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon,” he added.

The vice president has been among the members of the administration most skeptical of the offensive launched against Iran in late February.

His latest remarks, however, appear to confirm the more cautious approach now favored by the US president, which involves maintaining strong economic pressure on Iran while a military standoff in the Strait of Hormuz persists.

“Sometimes we’re focused on the energy piece of it because we want Americans to be able to afford the price of oil and gas. Sometimes we’re obviously focused on the military … on the nuclear program,” Vance also said.

Vance added that Trump was “at the height of his authority with a lot of tools — diplomatic, military and economic.”

The decision to focus on economic pressure comes as the diplomatic path appears blocked, with both Washington and Tehran sticking to their conditions for reopening the strait.

Regarding his military options, US media report that Trump must contend with rapid depletion of stocks of certain missiles and drones.