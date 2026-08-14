Muslim World League chief delivers Friday sermon at Nigeria’s National Mosque

ABUJA: Muslim World League Secretary-General and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa delivered the Friday sermon at the National Mosque in Nigeria’s capital Abuja, where he also led a large congregation in prayer attended by senior Nigerian Muslim religious leaders.

The sermon highlighted the Qur’an’s guidance toward what is most righteous, along with a number of important religious teachings and advice concerning Muslims’ faith and daily lives.

Al-Issa urged worshippers to give thanks for God’s blessings and uphold Islamic values and etiquette, emphasizing the importance of consistency and avoiding double standards in applying them.

He also cautioned Muslims against conduct that could harm themselves or negatively reflect on their faith.

Al-Issa praised Nigeria as a distinctive example of religious and national values, highlighting the country’s commitment to both.