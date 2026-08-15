Putin says Russia, North Korea coordinating on regional security, KCNA reports

SEOUL: Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Moscow and ​Pyongyang were cooperating across all areas and coordinating efforts to ensure regional security and stability, North Korean state media KCNA reported on Saturday.

Putin said in a message to Kim marking the anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule that he ‌was confident Russia and ‌North Korea would ​continue “constructive joint ‌work” ⁠on ​bilateral and ⁠international issues, KCNA said.

Kim had visited Pyongyang’s Liberation Tower on Friday to pay tribute to Soviet soldiers who fought Japan in World War Two, KCNA reported. A wreath at the tower in Kim’s name ⁠bore the words: “We do not forget the ‌feats of the ‌Soviet army martyrs.”

Kim said ​the legacy of ‌blood ties and combat friendship between the two ‌countries had become a cornerstone of their expanding relations, KCNA reported.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also sent Kim greetings, KCNA said.

The messages and Kim’s ‌visit underscore deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang that have drawn ⁠international concern ⁠over North Korea’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly said Russia uses North Korean missiles against Ukraine and has accused Pyongyang of providing Moscow with missiles and ammunition and promised more troops for the war effort.

Analysts have said Pyongyang is seeking to frame Northeast Asia as a contest between rival ​blocs to justify ​its weapons programs and strengthen backing from Beijing and Moscow.