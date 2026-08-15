Iran has not decided to resume US talks, says Hormuz shipping depends on US meeting conditions

TEWRAN: Iran has not decided to ​resume talks with the United States, and messages being exchanged via Qatar ‌and Pakistan do ‌not ​amount ‌to ⁠negotiations, ​Foreign Minister ⁠Abbas Araqchi said in an interview published on Saturday.

Araqchi told ⁠Iranian news ‌outlet ‌Shahrara News ​that separate ‌talks with ‌Oman were focused on defining a sea route through ‌the Strait of Hormuz, while ⁠the ⁠United States would have to meet conditions for shipping to resume through the waterway.