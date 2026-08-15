TEWRAN: Iran has not decided to resume talks with the United States, and messages being exchanged via Qatar and Pakistan do not amount to negotiations, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in an interview published on Saturday.
Araqchi told Iranian news outlet Shahrara News that separate talks with Oman were focused on defining a sea route through the Strait of Hormuz, while the United States would have to meet conditions for shipping to resume through the waterway.
Iran has not decided to resume US talks, says Hormuz shipping depends on US meeting conditions
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Updated 15 August 2026 07:39
Iran has not decided to resume US talks, says Hormuz shipping depends on US meeting conditions
TEWRAN: Iran has not decided to resume talks with the United States, and messages being exchanged via Qatar and Pakistan do not amount to negotiations, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in an interview published on Saturday.