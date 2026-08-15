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War in Iran
War in Iran

Iran has not decided to resume US talks, says Hormuz shipping depends on US meeting conditions

Iran has not decided to resume US talks, says Hormuz shipping depends on US meeting conditions
People walk by a mural depicting Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a street in Tehran, Iran, August 13, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)
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Updated 15 August 2026 07:39
Reuters
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Iran has not decided to resume US talks, says Hormuz shipping depends on US meeting conditions

Iran has not decided to resume US talks, says Hormuz shipping depends on US meeting conditions
Updated 15 August 2026 07:39
Reuters
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TEWRAN: Iran has not decided to ​resume talks with the United States, and messages being exchanged via Qatar ‌and Pakistan do ‌not ​amount ‌to ⁠negotiations, ​Foreign Minister ⁠Abbas Araqchi said in an interview published on Saturday.
Araqchi told ⁠Iranian news ‌outlet ‌Shahrara News ​that separate ‌talks with ‌Oman were focused on defining a sea route through ‌the Strait of Hormuz, while ⁠the ⁠United States would have to meet conditions for shipping to resume through the waterway.

Topics: War in Iran

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