You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese sports journalist urges Man United to condemn Israeli strike that killed two club fans
Battlefield Lebanon
Battlefield Lebanon

Lebanese sports journalist urges Man United to condemn Israeli strike that killed two club fans

Lebanese sports journalist urges Man United to condemn Israeli strike that killed two club fans
Lebanese sport journalist Rawad Mezher urged Manchester United to condemn Israel’s early Saturday morning aggression that killed two club fans along their mother and siblings in south Lebanon. (X/@tamerqdh)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zq6th

Updated 15 August 2026 21:56
Arab News
Follow

Lebanese sports journalist urges Man United to condemn Israeli strike that killed two club fans

Lebanese sports journalist urges Man United to condemn Israeli strike that killed two club fans
  • Mezher urges his followers to repost his video and tag Manchester United
  • A photo of the family, showing two of the children wearing Manchester United jerseys, went viral
Updated 15 August 2026 21:56
Arab News
Follow

BEIRUT: A Lebanese sports journalist has urged Manchester United to condemn an Israeli strike that killed a family of five in southern Lebanon, including two children who were wearing the English club’s jerseys.
Renowned journalist Rawad Mezher condemned the attack in a video shared on social media, urging his followers to repost it and tag Manchester United’s English- and Arabic-language accounts.
An Israeli airstrike early Saturday reportedly killed a Lebanese mother and her four children in southern Lebanon. A photo of the family, showing two of the children wearing Manchester United jerseys, went viral on social media.
“Today, early morning, Israel killed this family (in the photo) while they were asleep. It killed a mother and her four children. In this photo two of the children are dressed in the jerseys of Manchester United, the club that I have been supporting since 1993,” Mezher said.
He added: “I just hope this photo reaches Manchester United Football Club, and they condemn the atrocious Israeli aggression despite the ceasefire agreement and the beginning of peace negotiations.”
At the end of the video, Mezher said there was “nothing more shameful than this action” and “nothing filthier than this, if that could be said.”
He urged his followers to repost the video and tag Manchester United’s Arabic and English-language accounts.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon Israel Manchester United

Related

Update Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon kill 11 people, Health Ministry says
Middle East

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon kill 11 people, Health Ministry says

A woman works on a dress at 'Creative Space Beirut', a fashion school in Beirut, Lebanon, July 28, 2026. (REUTERS)
Middle East

Lebanon’s creative talent suffers as regional war drags on

Latest updates

Syria arrests former Assad officer convicted in Austria for torture

Syria arrests former Assad officer convicted in Austria for torture

Israel wants ‘more serious’ talks with Lebanon: PM’s spokesman

Israel wants ‘more serious’ talks with Lebanon: PM’s spokesman

Morocco arrests 111 migrants headed for Spain’s Ceuta in security crackdown

Morocco arrests 111 migrants headed for Spain’s Ceuta in security crackdown

Five dead in Turkish wedding party road crash

Five dead in Turkish wedding party road crash

German wildfire near Belgian border under control, local authorities say

German wildfire near Belgian border under control, local authorities say

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.