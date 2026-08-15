Lebanese sports journalist urges Man United to condemn Israeli strike that killed two club fans

BEIRUT: A Lebanese sports journalist has urged Manchester United to condemn an Israeli strike that killed a family of five in southern Lebanon, including two children who were wearing the English club’s jerseys.

Renowned journalist Rawad Mezher condemned the attack in a video shared on social media, urging his followers to repost it and tag Manchester United’s English- and Arabic-language accounts.

An Israeli airstrike early Saturday reportedly killed a Lebanese mother and her four children in southern Lebanon. A photo of the family, showing two of the children wearing Manchester United jerseys, went viral on social media.

“Today, early morning, Israel killed this family (in the photo) while they were asleep. It killed a mother and her four children. In this photo two of the children are dressed in the jerseys of Manchester United, the club that I have been supporting since 1993,” Mezher said.

He added: “I just hope this photo reaches Manchester United Football Club, and they condemn the atrocious Israeli aggression despite the ceasefire agreement and the beginning of peace negotiations.”

At the end of the video, Mezher said there was “nothing more shameful than this action” and “nothing filthier than this, if that could be said.”

He urged his followers to repost the video and tag Manchester United’s Arabic and English-language accounts.