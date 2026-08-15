Al-Nassr make winning start under Ange Postecoglou with 3-0 victory over Al-Fateh

RIYADH: Al-Nassr fans may have felt a sense of deja vu when the starting lineup was announced for their first 2026/27 Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Fateh.

With Samu Costa on the bench, the starting XI was a carbon copy of last season’s best eleven, with Cristiano Ronaldo the only absentee after recently marrying Georgina Rodriguez. The couple were nevertheless in the VIP box cheering on the team.

The lack of new names in the lineup proved no cause for concern as Al-Nassr cruised to a 3-0 victory in front of a raucous crowd at Al-Awwal Park.

Joao Felix — who received the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League Player of the Season award before kickoff — shone brightest, while Angelo also produced a stellar performance in Ange Postecoglou’s first competitive game in charge.

Aside from a few threatening runs from Al-Fateh winger Mourad Batna, Al-Nassr were comfortable for most of the game.

A reckless tackle on Saad Al-Nasser by Faisal Al-Abdulwahed in the opening minutes proved costly, with the left-back forced off for Salem Al-Najdi in the 18th minute.

Al-Najdi’s introduction proved telling. In the 37th minute, he spotted Angelo drifting wide as the Al-Fateh defense shifted toward the right flank. His pinpoint cross found the Brazilian, who finished past Waleed Al-Enazi at the near post.

Angelo had been denied earlier by Al-Enazi, who could consider himself unfortunate to have conceded three goals after producing six saves.

Two of those came in quick succession in the 15th minute, with the goalkeeper palming away a powerful Joao Felix shot before stopping Angelo’s rebound.

After breaking the deadlock, there was no stopping Al-Nassr. Just three minutes later, Joao Felix received the ball on the left flank, danced past three defenders and steered his shot beyond Al-Enazi at the near post for the second.

Al-Nassr were given a scare before the break when Al-Abdulwahed’s night went from bad to worse, with the defender striking the post with an empty net gaping.

A 2-0 lead looked comfortable, but after city rivals Al-Hilal almost surrendered a 3-0 advantage against newly promoted Al-Faisaly on Friday, concentration remained key for Postecoglou’s side.

Al-Nassr maintained greater control of possession and prevented Al-Fateh from finding space on the counter before making a series of substitutions, including the debut of their only summer signing, Samu Costa.

Less than 10 minutes after coming on, Costa was celebrating his maiden Al-Nassr goal.

A combination between Mane and Angelo down the left flank opened up the final third, with Abdullah Al-Hamddan’s layoff finding Costa arriving to blast the ball into the far corner and seal the victory.

Elsewhere, Al-Ittihad made a worrying start under newly appointed head coach Jens Wissing, dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Al-Kholood.

It was the third consecutive game in which the Tigers have failed to beat Al-Kholood, following a defeat in last season’s King’s Cup semifinal.

It did not help that one of Al-Kholood’s standout performers was goalkeeper Hamed Al-Shangeeti, who started against his parent club.

In the 32nd minute, the 21-year-old held his nerve to prevent Houssem Aouar from converting from the penalty spot, making a memorable start to the season.

Youssef En-Nesyri broke the deadlock just over 10 minutes later, heading home Ahmed Al-Julaydan’s whipped cross.

Despite Al-Ittihad’s lead, Al-Kholood showed greater confidence and control. Their resilience paid off in the 52nd minute when Julien Domingues scored his debut goal for the club, finishing Shaquille Pinas’ cross.

Pinas was involved in another game-changing moment five minutes later when he was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Danilo Pereira, who was shown a straight red card.

Both sides came close to scoring a winner, but neither could find the decisive goal, with Al-Kholood likely to have been the happier of the two teams.

Earlier in the night, Al-Taawoun and Al-Khaleej played out a 0-0 draw in Qassim.

Abdelrazzak Hamdallah and Joshua King, the respective strikers, failed to get on the scoresheet, while Al-Taawoun goalkeeper Mailson claimed the man-of-the-match award after making six vital saves.

Saudi Pro League action returns on Thursday for Matchday 2. The 2026/27 King’s Cup, meanwhile, gets underway on Sunday, with Round of 32 fixtures running until Wednesday.