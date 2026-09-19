PRETORIA: Al-Ahli’s Intercontinental dream was ended by African opposition for the second successive year as the Saudi Arabian side lost 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday and also lost the chance to lift the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup.

On a sunny afternoon in Pretoria, the African champions edged past their Asian counterparts helped by a brace from Nuno Santos. It was a deserved win for the victors and another disappointing result for Al-Ahli, almost a year to the day since they lost 3-1 to Pyramids of Egypt in front of their own fans. The Greens were decent in the first half but offered little in the second.

It means that Mamelodi progress in the Intercontinental Cup and are now just a game away from a final against the European champions Paris Saint-Germain. Al-Ahli, meanwhile, will have time on the long flight home to consider a season that has seen them win just two of the seven games in all competitions since the win over Auckland FC in the previous round on Aug. 26.

Despite the deepening gloom around the club, the game kicked off in bright sunshine with both teams looking to attack. Edouard Mendy had to be alert to hold onto a well-struck shot from Tashreeq Matthews inside the first three minutes.

The home crowd were the first to celebrate what was a well-worked goal after 17 minutes. A corner was rolled back for Teboho Mokoena to whip in a cross into a crowded area where it was met by the back of Nuno Santos’s head and directed into the net with Mendy nowhere close.

It was a short-lived lead as Al-Ahli hit back within two minutes. Ivan Toney, perhaps eager to prove a point after being left out of England’s squad 24 hours earlier, broke free down the left. His low cross was met at the near post by Firas Al-Buraikan who swept the ball first time toward the goal. It looked as if Ronwen Williams had made the save but the ball squirmed under the goalkeeper’s body, hit the back of his head and bobbled over the line to give himself an own goal and put Ahli level.

The Jeddah giants continued to push forward and went close to taking the lead in the 28th minute when Valentin Atangana pounced on a loose ball in the area, but the former French youth international could not quite connect and pulled his shot wide of the left post.

Al-Ahli could have gone in at the break ahead but Francisco Trincao, in space in the right side of the area, sent his header wide. In all, however, the away team may have had around half the possession of the hosts and the same six attempts on goal but did have some decent opportunities.

That wasn’t the case after the break though, early in the second half, Ziyad Al-Johani’s fizzing low shot from outside the area forced Williams to get down to his left and make the save.

Just after the hour, however, the two-time continental champions should have retaken the lead. Zakaria Al-Hawsawi made the foul just outside the left side of the area to earn a booking and give the Sundowns a free-kick in a dangerous position. The ball came in to fall to Khulumani Ndamane just inside the six yard box with the goal at his mercy. Somehow, however, the central defender ballooned the ball over.

He was breathing a sigh of relief ten minutes from time as the yellows took the lead. Thabang Matuludi had too much space on the right side to deliver a perfect first time cross for Santos to direct a header into the bottom corner.

Al-Ahli huffed and puffed but didn’t really look like equalising for a second time and it was the African fans celebrating at the end, just as they did a year ago.