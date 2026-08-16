US State Department to Asharq: “Pilot Zones” are the only path to peace for Lebanon and Israel

WASHINGTON DC: A US State Department spokesperson told Asharq on Saturday that the “pilot zones” process remained “the only viable path towards achieving long-term peace and security for Lebanon and Israel”.

The spokesperson added that Washington was looking forward to the Lebanese army completing risk-removal operations in the initial pilot zones, noting that the process would be expanded once the completion of these operations had been verified.

Under what is known as the “model zones” initiative, the Lebanese army would assume control of certain areas in southern Lebanon that Israeli forces entered during the latest war with Hezbollah.

The US official stressed that Hezbollah’s disarmament was “an integral part” of this process.

The spokesperson said the US would continue supporting the trilateral framework in line with its interests in promoting regional stability, preventing further conflict and advancing President Donald Trump’s agenda of strengthening peace between nations.

The official described Hezbollah as the “main obstacle” to Lebanon’s economic recovery and the “greatest threat” to its security and stability.

The spokesperson also held the group fully responsible for Israel’s continued presence on Lebanese territory, adding: “This is precisely why Hezbollah must be disarmed and dismantled.”

Requirements for peace

A US State Department official had previously rejected remarks by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, who said Israeli forces would not withdraw from areas they had taken in Lebanon and Syria.

The US official said Washington expected Israel to act in accordance with the framework agreed with Lebanon.

The official told Asharq that Israel had made clear it did not seek territorial gains or objectives in Lebanon.

“A permanent military presence in southern Lebanon is inconsistent with the commitments made under the framework, and with the requirements for long-term peace and security for both countries,” the official said.

Lebanese-Israeli negotiations have dominated the political agenda in Beirut, particularly after complications during the seventh round of talks in Rome and Israel’s failure to respond to Lebanon’s demand for a broader, phased withdrawal from the areas it continues to occupy in southern Lebanon.

The issue was raised in Beirut last Wednesday during a meeting between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and US General Joseph Clearfield, the head of the military coordination group for Lebanon.

US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa also attended the meeting.

The Lebanese presidency said the talks addressed measures to implement the framework agreement reached through Lebanese, American and Israeli negotiations in Washington.

The discussions took place in light of talks Clearfield held in Israel the previous week.

Clearfield is visiting the region in an attempt to advance the negotiations and set a date for the next round of talks.

He is also meeting senior Lebanese officials, including army commander Rodolphe Haykal.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation had reported that Lebanon was refusing to participate in further negotiations in protest over Israel’s failure to expand the areas covered by its withdrawal.

It said tensions between the two sides were behind the delay in setting a date for the next round.

However, the Lebanese president reaffirmed his commitment to negotiating with Israel when he received a delegation from the Maronite Foundation last Tuesday.

He said the negotiations were “making progress and, in all circumstances, remain better than the consequences of the devastating war upon us”.

Israel continues its bombardment

Israel continued its attacks on southern Lebanon on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring 11 others.

The attacks were the deadliest since the US-brokered framework agreement was signed several weeks ago.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam accused Israel of undermining efforts to stabilise the south.

Responding to a statement by the Israeli military, Salam said the victims were “not military infrastructure”.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israel struck a house in the southern town of Ansar, killing seven people and injuring three others.

The strikes also destroyed the building.

The Israeli military claimed on Saturday that it had carried out strikes overnight on Friday in the Nabatieh and Ansar areas of southern Lebanon.

In a statement, it alleged that the attacks had targeted “infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in the two areas”.

Arab League condemnation

The Arab League also condemned the continuing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, describing them as “a dangerous escalation that threatens to undermine all efforts to resolve the conflict and end the occupation”.

In a statement, the league’s secretary-general said Israel’s actions “blatantly reveal the occupation’s intention to prolong the confrontations, obstruct negotiations and impose a new reality on the ground”.

The statement warned of “the danger of the situation sliding towards a broader confrontation unless the international community, particularly the United States, intervenes to stop the Israeli war machine and compel Israel to comply with the UN Security Council resolution”.