LONDON: Yemen remains on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe as fighting continues across several front lines and aid needs increase, British charity Action For Humanity has warned.

The humanitarian organization said hostilities remained intense in western Taiz, the Bab Al-Mandab corridor, and Marib, raising concerns over civilian safety and access for aid agencies.

More than 85,000 families have been displaced across Taiz and Hodeidah following renewed fighting in recent weeks, according to the organization. Many have arrived in safer areas with limited food and clean water, and face uncertainty over their future.

“Yemen remains one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises, yet it continues to receive only a fraction of the attention and funding the scale of need demands,” said Wassim Khmaja, Action For Humanity’s acting CEO.

“Families who have already endured years of conflict and hardship are once again being forced from their homes. Many have little access to food, clean water, healthcare or other essential services. The humanitarian consequences of further deterioration could be devastating.”

Khmaja said the situation felt as though Yemen was “on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe,” adding that vulnerable families risked being left without vital assistance unless support increased.

Action For Humanity said it was mobilizing emergency aid through its teams and local partners, preparing food distributions, water deliveries, sanitation support, and emergency cash assistance for displaced families.

However, the group warned that Yemen’s humanitarian response remained severely underfunded, limiting aid agencies’ ability to meet growing needs.

“Every day that passes without sufficient support means more families going hungry, more children missing out on essential services, and more people being pushed deeper into crisis,” Khmaja said.

The organization called on donors, institutions and the international community to increase funding and ensure aid agencies have the resources to respond quickly as conditions evolve.

It said donations could help provide food, clean water, sanitation, and other emergency support, as well as longer-term assistance for vulnerable children.

Yemen has endured years of conflict and hardship, with renewed fighting threatening to force more families from their homes and deepen an already protracted humanitarian crisis.