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Israeli tourist arrested in Crete over wildfire allegedly sparked by barbecue

A helicopter drops water on a wildfire on the island of Salamina, west of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. (AP)
A helicopter drops water on a wildfire on the island of Salamina, west of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. (AP)
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Updated 16 August 2026 18:05
Arab News
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Israeli tourist arrested in Crete over wildfire allegedly sparked by barbecue

Israeli tourist arrested in Crete over wildfire allegedly sparked by barbecue
  • More than 60 firefighters tackle blaze after nearby communities told to seek shelter
  • Authorities enforce strict preventive measures amid severe wildfire season in Greece
Updated 16 August 2026 18:05
Arab News
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LONDON: A 35-year-old Israeli tourist has been arrested in Crete on suspicion of starting a wildfire after allegedly lighting a barbecue at a rented villa despite being warned that outdoor grilling was prohibited because of high fire risk, according to Greek media reports.

The man was arrested on Saturday and was expected to appear before a judge in Rethymno on Sunday, where prosecutors will seek an extension of his detention.

The fire broke out at about 7:10 p.m. on Friday near the village of Sellia, close to the resort town of Plakias in southern Rethymno, Greek media reported.

According to findings by the Greek Fire Service’s arson investigation unit cited in the reports, the blaze began in the yard of a villa where a group of Israeli tourists was staying.

The villa’s owner reportedly told the guests when they arrived that barbecues were prohibited because of the elevated fire risk and said the warning had also been provided in writing.

The tourists allegedly went ahead with using the grill. Sparks carried by strong winds are believed to have ignited dry vegetation, causing the fire to spread rapidly.

More than 60 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze, supported by three specialist wildfire units, dozens of vehicles, helicopters, water tankers, and volunteers.

Greece’s 112 emergency service issued alerts to residents and ordered the precautionary evacuation of the communities of Fotinari and Souda. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after about four hours, according to the reports.

The incident comes during a particularly severe wildfire season in Greece, with authorities enforcing strict measures to prevent fires.

About two weeks earlier, a major wildfire in the Rethymno area destroyed almost 4,500 ha over two days, according to data from the National Observatory of Athens.

More than 8,000 residents and tourists were evacuated during that fire, which was tackled by 224 firefighters, 53 fire engines, 11 specialist units, and firefighting aircraft and helicopters.

Two firefighters were killed during the operation. Winds reached speeds of up to 88 kph, with gusts exceeding 100 kph, making aerial firefighting particularly difficult.

Greek authorities have since adopted a zero-tolerance approach to breaches of fire prevention regulations. On days when high fire risk is declared, barbecues, the burning of cut vegetation, and other activities capable of producing sparks are prohibited. Violations can result in heavy fines and criminal proceedings.

Topics: Greece Israel wildfires

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